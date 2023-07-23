Home / Industry / News / 'Gross leasing of industrial-warehousing space down 12% across 5 cities'

'Gross leasing of industrial-warehousing space down 12% across 5 cities'

Leasing of Industrial & warehousing spaces during April-June fell 12% year-on-year to 40 lakh square feet area across five major cities mainly due to lower demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As per the data, leasing of industrial and warehousing space in Pune region rose 15 per cent to 10 lakh (1 million) square feet during April-June period.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Leasing of Industrial & warehousing spaces during April-June fell 12 per cent year-on-year to 40 lakh square feet area across five major cities mainly due to lower demand in Delhi-NCR and Chennai, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India released its India industrial and warehousing market snapshot for the April-June quarter of this calendar year, showing the gross leasing in April-June across five cities fell 44 pc from the previous quarter.

As per the data, leasing of industrial and warehousing space in Pune region rose 15 per cent to 10 lakh (1 million) square feet during April-June period.

Mumbai also saw a 12 per cent increase in demand to 9 lakh (0.9 million) square feet in the second quarter of this calendar year.

The leasing in Bengaluru went up 17 pc to 7 lakh (0.7 million) square feet during April-June.

However, the demand remained subdued in Chennai and Delhi-NCR.

The absorption of industrial and warehousing space in Delhi-NCR fell sharply by 49 per cent to 7 lakh (0.7 million) square feet, while the demand dropped 28 per cent in Chennai to 7 lakh (0.7 million) square feet during the quarter ended June.

Third party logistics (3PL) players were major drivers of demand with a share of 29 per cent in total leasing, while engineering and e-commerce firms contributed 14 per cent each in the overall leasing across five cities.

In terms of new supply, it declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 49 lakh (4.9 million) square feet during the second quarter of 2023.

Delhi-NCR witnessed highest new supply at 26 lakh (2.6 million) square feet, followed by 6 lakh (0.6 million) square feet each in Bengaluru and Pune.

The fresh supply in Chennai and Mumbai stood at 7 lakh (0.7 million) square feet and 4 lakh (0.4 million) square feet, respectively.

Also Read

Colliers appoints Ramaiy Kapoor as MD for its data centre business in India

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Traffic cops train in soft skills to welcome G20 guests in Greater Noida

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

Kerala govt launches social media bidding game to promote tourism

Sale of homes costing below Rs 40 lakh dip 18% in 7 cities in Jan-Jun

Gambia in advanced stage of exploring legal action over Indian cough syrup

CEOs of largest chip firms ask US to study impact of China curbs and pause

Won't implement Glyphosate curb till further order: Govt to Delhi HC

Topics :warehouseIndian industry

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story