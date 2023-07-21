Home / Industry / News / Won't implement Glyphosate curb till further order: Govt to Delhi HC

Won't implement Glyphosate curb till further order: Govt to Delhi HC

Glyphosate usage saw a manifold rise, once Ht BT cotton started getting illegally cultivated in India

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
HC rejects Centre's submission that Delhi was not entitled to 700 MT of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government recently told the Delhi High Court that the notification that ‘restricted’ the use of glyphosate only through pest control operators (PCOs) will not be implemented till further orders. The court fixed December 7 as the next date of hearing.

The matter came up for hearing a few days back, following which the Centre sought an adjournment on the matter for four months as it was currently reviewing the notification.

It also said the undertaking that the government gave in November 2022 to the court, wherein it stayed implementation of the glyphosate notification for three months, will be extended till further orders.

Last year in November, the Delhi High Court had stayed the implementation of a government notification that ‘restricted’ the use of glyphosate only through PCOs first for a period of three months.

The Court, in its order, has also directed the Centre to review the decision with all the stakeholders in the interim, and come out with a solution during which the notification ‘restricting’ the use of glyphosate will remain non-operational.

The Court’s decision came following objections from industry bodies on the order that formerly restricted the use glyphosate’ fearing health hazard and risk to human beings and animals.

In crop, glyphosate has been majorly used in tea plantations in India where it is used to control herbicides. Glyphosate is also used on non-crop areas to control unwanted growth.

These include, alongside irrigation channels, railway sidings, fallow land, bunds, farm borders, parks, industrial and military premises, airports, power stations, etc.

Glyphosate usage saw a manifold rise, once Ht BT cotton started getting illegally cultivated in India.

"It's good to know that stay on the order remains valid until the same is revoked by the court. Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) has opposed the restricted use of glyphosate through PCOs as such a system is non-existent in the cultivation area. We are sure that, looking at the ground level reality, the order would eventually be revoked in the days ahead," Dr Kalyan Goswami, director general, Agro Chem Federation of India told Business Standard.

ACFI is one of the petitioners in the case.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Karnataka High Court rejects Twitter plea against govt blocking orders

Hear borrowers before declaring accounts 'fraud': Supreme Court

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

SC seeks Centre's response on a plea challenging release of Anand Mohan

DGCA okays Go First plan to resume flights on availability of interim funds

Apollo expects 2,000 organ transplants a yr by 2024, sees 20% sector growth

Tiger Global, other investors ask India to reconsider online gaming tax

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Manufacturing companies opt for flexible work rules in post-coronavirus era

Topics :Delhi High CourtForeign exchange reserves

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story