Home / Economy / News / GSTAT state benches may miss December rollout as staffing, infra lag

GSTAT state benches may miss December rollout as staffing, infra lag

The rollout of GST appellate tribunal benches is likely to miss the December deadline as staffing gaps and infrastructure delays stall operations, leaving lakhs of tax disputes unresolved

ILlustration;Binay Sinha
ILlustration;Binay Sinha
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The rollout of the state benches of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), the statutory body designed to resolve the indirect tax disputes, may get delayed beyond the December deadline as the necessary staff and infrastructure required for it is not yet ready, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The benches are meant for hearing appeals against orders passed by GST appellate authorities, and to provide taxpayers with an independent forum for justice. They function through a principal bench in New Delhi and 31 state benches across 45 locations, giving it nationwide reach. 
Each state bench is required to have two judicial members appointed by the Centre, along with two technical members — one appointed by the Centre and one by the state. 
While the Centre has completed appointments for its share of judicial and technical members, none of the appointed members have received their posting orders so far, sources said.
 
Most states are yet to appoint their technical members. “Only four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, have so far appointed their technical members, while the remaining states are yet to make any appointments,” a government official told Business Standard.
 
An email sent to the finance ministry on the matter remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.
 
With the tribunal still not operational, nearly 600,000 tax appeals remain pending across the GST system, causing long delays for businesses and taxpayers, said sources.
 
In May 2024, Justice (retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was appointed as the first president of GSTAT. At the 56th meeting of the GST Council in September, it was decided that the tribunal benches would be rolled out in a phased manner from October 2025, with digital filing and virtual hearings.
 
At the formal launch of GSTAT on September 24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the deadline for filing appeals in legacy GST cases has been extended till June 30, 2026, with hearings expected to begin from December under a staggered filing process. Under this approach, cases will be admitted and listed in batches, generally on a first-in-first-out basis.
 
Tax experts said the continued delay in making the tribunal operational is hurting confidence in the GST dispute-resolution system. Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said speedy justice is critical for the credibility of the tax regime.
 
“Many taxpayers have already paid large sums during investigations or made mandatory pre-deposits for appeals. They cannot be made to wait endlessly because of administrative delays,” he said.
 
Rastogi added that with nearly 600,000 cases pending, the government will need system-level solutions to prevent the litigation load from becoming unmanageable. He said an amnesty scheme for minor violations and long-pending cases could help reduce the burden. He also suggested that once GSTAT becomes functional, similar legal issues across states should be heard together to speed up decisions and ensure uniformity. 

Work in progress

  • Centre has completed appointments, but members yet to receive posting orders
  • Most states yet to appoint technical members
  • Nearly 600,000 tax appeals pending across GST system
  • Delay in making tribunal operational hurting confidence in GST dispute-resolution system, say tax experts
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US trade team may press India on greater market access in agri products

NHAI debt down to ₹2.39 trn; ministry says loans to be repaid by 2050

ADB raises India's growth forecast by 70 bps to 7.2% on consumption boost

FTA talks with Oman, NZ in last leg, EU deal near closure: Piyush Goyal

Top 10% own two-thirds of India's wealth, bottom 50% hold 6.4%: Report

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGoods and Services TaxGST appellate tribunal

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story