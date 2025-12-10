Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US trade team may press India on greater market access in agri products

The delegation headed by the Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer which is visiting India from 9 to 12 December has trade officials with expertise in agriculture among others

The visiting US trade delegation is expected to push India for greater market access in agricultural products, with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on Wednesday highlighting New Delhi’s resistance to certain row crops such as corn and soybeans, as well as meat products.
 
The delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer and in India from December 9 to 12, includes trade officials with expertise in agriculture among other areas. Alongside chief negotiator and assistant USTR (AUSTR) Brendan Lynch, members include Olya Lutchyn, deputy AUSTR for south and central Asia; Julie Callahan, AUSTR for agriculture affairs and commodity policy; and Sushan Demirjian, AUSTR for small business, market access and industrial competitiveness, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to Business Standard.
 
Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the American economy, USTR Jamieson Greer said that although the US does not yet have a trade agreement with India, the deal is “fairly far advanced”. “There’s resistance in India to certain row crops, meats and products… They are a difficult nut to crack,” Greer told senators.
 
However, he acknowledged that India has been “quite forward leaning”. “The type of offer they have been talking to us is the best we have ever received as a country,” he said, adding that India was now “a viable alternative market” for US commodities such as sorghum.
 
Having missed the “fall” deadline, India is aiming to conclude the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) before the end of the calendar year. While the ongoing meeting isn’t a fresh round of negotiations, the recently appointed deputy USTR is seeking clarity on what’s holding the deal back and working towards its finalisation, one of the people cited earlier said.
 
Since late October, Indian officials have insisted that most differences have been narrowed and that there is no need for a fresh round of talks. The US team, however, has been arguing that issues including agriculture-related market access, digital trade and non-tariff barriers still require resolution, another person said.
 
In response to a Business Standard query, a US Embassy spokesperson said Switzer is leading a delegation to meet their Indian counterparts. “We value our ongoing engagement with the Government of India on trade and investment matters and look forward to continuing to advance a trade agreement that leads to a productive and balanced trade relationship between our two countries,” the spokesperson said.
 
The delegation has held meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India’s Chief Negotiator Darpan Jain. Switzer has also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
 
The visit comes as US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hinted at fresh tariffs on Indian rice, accusing India of dumping rice into the American market.
 
India–US BTA negotiations were launched in March and have so far included half a dozen rounds of talks, with the most recent informal discussions taking place from October 15 to 17 in Washington.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

