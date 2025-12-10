FTA talks with Oman, NZ in last leg, EU deal near closure: Piyush Goyal

India is in the final phase of free trade agreements (FTAs) with Oman and New Zealand, and hopes to conclude talks with the European Union (EU) soon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Regarding a trade deal with the US, Goyal said the US trade team has been in India since Tuesday and discussions are progressing. “We are moving forward towards a bilateral trade agreement,” he said.

The minister also indicated that negotiations for a trade pact with Chile are likely to be wrapped up soon. “Two days ago, the Chilean trade minister was here. We saw good progress, and an FTA with Chile will happen soon… Similarly, our talks with Oman are in the final stages. New Zealand trade minister (Todd McClay) is arriving on Friday, and our discussions with them are also in the last few stages,” Goyal told reporters at Pravasi Rajasthani Divas in Jaipur.