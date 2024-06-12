Home / Industry / News / Gujarat makes draft rules for gaming zones, seeks public suggestions

Gujarat makes draft rules for gaming zones, seeks public suggestions

The draft rules were uploaded on the state home department's website so that people can submit suggestions or objections, Rishikesh Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar

online gaming digital gaming
''The government will not hesitate to take action against even senior officials or elected representatives,'' he added. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
In the wake of the deadly fire at a game zone in Rajkot which claimed 27 lives last month, the Gujarat government on Wednesday came out with draft rules which seek to ensure safety at such recreation facilities.

''The objective behind the proposed 'The Gujarat Amusement Rides and Gaming Zone Activities (Safety) Rules-2024' is to ensure that such tragedies do not take place again,'' said health minister and government spokesperson Rishikesh Patel.

The draft rules were uploaded on the state home department's website so that people can submit suggestions or objections, Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar after the first meeting of the state cabinet following the Lok Sabha elections. Suggestions can be submitted by June 25 to the home department's email ID 'home@gujarat.gov.in'. Under section 33 of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, the Commissioner of Police and District Magistrates have the authority to frame rules in this regard. The final rules will be notified after getting necessary approvals, the minister said.

As to the Rajkot tragedy, the BJP government in the state is committed to take action against those who would be found guilty in the inquiries being conducted by local police as well as the Special Investigation Team, Patel said.

The government will not hesitate to take action against even senior officials or elected representatives, he added.

"The SIT has been recording statements of concerned officials. It is free to call anyone for investigation. It will submit its report to the High Court as well as the government by June 20 and further action will be taken as per the findings," the minister said.

As many as 27 persons, including children, were charred to death in a massive fire that gutted TRP Game Zone in Rajkot city on May 25. Probe found that the facility did not have the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the municipal fire department.

Following the incident, the state government formed an SIT headed by senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi to find the cause of the fire, loopholes in the system and to suggest steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. So far, police have arrested five co-owners of the game zone and four government officials on the charges of negligence and dereliction of duty.

Topics :Gujaratgaming industry

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

