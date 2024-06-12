Harsh Pati Singhania elected 1st vice-chair of world business organisation

Harsh Pati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd and Director of JK Organisation, has been elected as First Vice-Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris.



The election took place during the World Council meeting on Tuesday (June 11) in Paris, France.



ICC, known as the voice of world business, represents over 45 million businesses globally.



Upon his election, Singhania, known for his contributions to various industry and government bodies, said, “I am very happy and honoured to have this opportunity to serve the business community through this prestigious institution and will do my best to represent the voice of South, as we navigate a complex and fragile world economy.”





Singhania's past roles include President of ICC-India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), and the All India Management Association (AIMA), among others.

