Home / Companies / News / Harsh Pati Singhania elected 1st vice-chair of world business organisation

Harsh Pati Singhania elected 1st vice-chair of world business organisation

Harsh Pati Singhania of JK Paper Ltd. has been named First Vice-Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, representing over 45 million businesses globally

Harsh Pati Singhania
Harsh Pati Singhania
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Harsh Pati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd and Director of JK Organisation, has been elected as First Vice-Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris.

The election took place during the World Council meeting on Tuesday (June 11) in Paris, France.

ICC, known as the voice of world business, represents over 45 million businesses globally.

Upon his election, Singhania, known for his contributions to various industry and government bodies, said, “I am very happy and honoured to have this opportunity to serve the business community through this prestigious institution and will do my best to represent the voice of South, as we navigate a complex and fragile world economy.”


Singhania's past roles include President of ICC-India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), and the All India Management Association (AIMA), among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

'My personal life is mine, does not concern anyone', says Gautam Singhania

Raymond re-appoints Gautam Singhania as MD for 5 years amid divorce dispute

Nawaz Modi Singhania removed from boards of 3 Raymond Group firms

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

Sebi bars acting PFS Chairman from holding post of director for 6 months

Mattress and furniture maker Wakefit unveils AI-powered sleep solutions

'Cabin crew issues are now well resolved', says Air India Express CCO

Infosys ranked 74th most valuable global brand in Kantar BrandZ report

Mahindra Group to focus on delivering scale over next decade: MD Anish Shah

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :JK Paperbusiness

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story