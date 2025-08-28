Home / Industry / News / Head Digital Works challenges online gaming ban in Karnataka High Court

Head Digital Works challenges online gaming ban in Karnataka High Court

A23 Rummy operator files first writ against the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, which bans real money games and ads, citing disruption to business and jobs

gaming
The company’s writ petition comes at a time when other major firms such as Dream11, Gameskraft and Zupee have said they do not intend to challenge the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
In the first legal challenge to the new online gaming law, A23 Rummy operator Head Digital Works has moved the Karnataka High Court against the ban on real money games (RMG), including rummy, poker and ludo.
 
The company’s writ petition comes at a time when other major firms such as Dream11, Gameskraft and Zupee have said they do not intend to challenge the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
 
The legislation bans all forms of RMG and their advertisements in India.
 

Head Digital Works, in its petition before the High Court, said the Act was passed without consultation or deliberation.
 
It added that the law has led to potential disruption for more than 600 employees across centres such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among other Indian cities.
 
The company said it had paid more than Rs 1,643 crore in goods and services tax (GST) till July 2025. In the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), it paid over Rs 687 crore in GST. 
 
The company did not respond to Business Standard’s request for a comment.
 
Head Digital Works operates A23 Poker, A23 Rummy and Adda52. Last week, the company announced it had shut down these games.
 
It said player deposits can be withdrawn according to company policies.
 
In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the operator of Adda52, for Rs 491 crore.
 
According to Tracxn data, the company has raised $81.9 million in funding.
 
Other firms including WinZO, Dream11, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Zupee and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have also suspended all forms of RMG on their platforms.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, provides for jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country. It also prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

