Head Digital Works challenges online gaming ban in Karnataka High Court

In the first legal challenge to the new online gaming law, A23 Rummy operator Head Digital Works has moved the Karnataka High Court against the ban on real money games (RMG), including rummy, poker and ludo.

The company’s writ petition comes at a time when other major firms such as Dream11, Gameskraft and Zupee have said they do not intend to challenge the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The legislation bans all forms of RMG and their advertisements in India.

Head Digital Works, in its petition before the High Court, said the Act was passed without consultation or deliberation.

It added that the law has led to potential disruption for more than 600 employees across centres such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among other Indian cities. The company said it had paid more than Rs 1,643 crore in goods and services tax (GST) till July 2025. In the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), it paid over Rs 687 crore in GST. The company did not respond to Business Standard's request for a comment. Head Digital Works operates A23 Poker, A23 Rummy and Adda52. Last week, the company announced it had shut down these games.