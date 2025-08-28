Home / Industry / News / Solar park projects to drive Uttar Pradesh's green energy road map

Solar park projects to drive Uttar Pradesh's green energy road map

The Yogi Adityanath government, under its Solar Energy 2022, is targeting 22,000 Mw of solar capacity

solar energy, solar, solar panel
premium
UP is simultaneously giving a fillip to floating solar-power plants and bioenergy projects. (Photo: Reuters)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Uttar Pradesh is bolstering its green-energy road map with solar-power projects totalling more than 9,000 megawatts (Mw) across the state. These include 6,000 Mw of ground-mounted solar projects and another 3,410 Mw through solar parks, according to the UP additional chief secretary (energy and alternative energy sources), Narendra Bhushan.
 
Under the Solar Park programme, the UP New and Renewable Energy Development (UPNEDA) has inked three joint ventures with Tusco Ltd, Bundelkhand Solar Energy Ltd, and Lucknow Solar Power Development Corporation Ltd for setting up solar parks.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government, under its Solar Energy 2022 programme, is targeting 22,000 Mw of solar capacity. So far, nearly 2,743 Mw of ground-mounted projects have been commissioned. Another 6,000 Mw of projects are under development.
 
Under the Solar Rooftop Scheme, roughly 687 Mw capacity has been created in the domestic sector, benefitting about 195,000 households. Nearly 1,000 houses are being fitted with solar rooftops every day, making UP the top-ranked state in India in such installations.
 
The state is also accelerating solar-rooftop adoption in government and semi-government buildings through either capital expenditure (capex) or the Renewable Energy Service Company (Resco) model, where consumers pay for electricity without upfront investment.
 
UP is simultaneously giving a fillip to floating solar-power plants and bioenergy projects. Under the Bioenergy Policy 2022, the state has established compressed biogas (CBG) plants with a combined capacity of 230 tonnes per day, the highest in India.
 
Further, one village in each district will be developed as a “Model Solar Village” under a central-government programme, while 17 municipal corporations, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, are being developed as model solar cities. At present, 10 per cent of Ayodhya’s energy needs are being met through solar power.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM pledges support, vows to safeguard traders' interests amid US tariffs

India's industrial output growth hits four-month high of 3.5% in July

Trump tariffs take the shine off Indian diamonds, expect 30% revenue cut

Edible oil body SEA seeks lifting of ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran

Audit committees need to ensure independence of auditors: NFRA chairperson

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradeshsolar power projectssolar parksGreen energy

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story