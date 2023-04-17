Home / Industry / News / Healthcare and Pharma Q4 Preview: India biz to drive sector in Q4

Healthcare and Pharma Q4 Preview: India biz to drive sector in Q4

Hospitals to recover from sluggish Q3; diagnostics growth rate at pre-Covid levels

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Healthcare and Pharma Q4 Preview: India biz to drive sector in Q4

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :healthcarePharma sectorQ4 ResultsAlkem LabsCiplaTorrent Pharma

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Also Read

Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches

Cipla Q3 net up 10% to Rs 801 cr, posts highest ever quarterly sales in US

Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT up 14% to Rs 249 crore riding on India, Brazil

Pharma shares may turnaound soon; Cipla, Sun Pharma, Granules can gain 20%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals net profit falls 1% on US, German markets

Appeal by firm can be heard even without certified copy of order: HC

Supported by PLI, export of electronic products overtake garment exports

PLI for smartphone manufacturing: Foxconn, Wistron, Dixon lead the pack

Rising mercury powers electricity demand to April record of 202 Gw

Credai, Indian Green Building Council to erect 4,000 projects by 2030

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story