Heritage Foods buys 51% stake in protein ice cream brand Get-A-Way

Dairy brand Heritage Foods on Monday announced that it will acquire a 51 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based Peanut Butter and Jelly Private Limited, which owns guilt-free indulgence brand Get-A-Way, for Rs 9 crore.

Heritage Foods will enter into a share purchase agreement with Sky Gate Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which currently holds the 51 per cent stake being acquired, and execute a definitive agreement with Peanut Butter and Jelly and its promoters. The acquisition is expected to be completed in 45 days.

Further, the deal also provides Heritage Foods the option to purchase an additional 20 per cent stake from the promoters by March 2026 at an appropriate valuation.

Strategic investment to strengthen dairy nutrition portfolio “The strategic investment marks an important milestone in Heritage Foods’ roadmap of expanding its presence in the fast-growing ice cream and healthy dessert categories. It gives the company a strong foothold in the super-premium, functional, and indulgence-balanced segment — anchored on high-protein, no-added-sugar, and health-focused product innovation,” the company stated in a release. Founded in 2018, Get-A-Way is a guilt-free indulgence brand specialising in high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams and Keto desserts, vegan ice pops, low-calorie kulfis, and other food products sold through e-commerce, q-commerce platforms, and retail chain stores.

Its parent company, Peanut Butter and Jelly, recorded a revenue of Rs 18.08 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), up from Rs 14.80 crore in FY24. Aligned with Vision 2030 and Gen-Z consumer focus “The acquisition of Get-A-Way is well aligned with our Vision 2030 of becoming the most admired dairy nutrition company. This partnership brings together our three decades of dairy expertise and manufacturing excellence with Get-A-Way’s innovative product portfolio and strong Gen-Z consumer connect,” said Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, Heritage Foods, in the release. “Get-A-Way’s focus on protein, no-added-sugar, and health-forward offerings strengthens our commitment to delivering nutritious dairy solutions that resonate with evolving lifestyles,” she added.