India's green building market to reach $85 bn by FY32: Equirus Capital

India’s green building market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 per cent through FY32, reaching an estimated $85 billion. The growth will be driven by surging demand for certified spaces from investors and tenants amid tightening supply, according to data from Mumbai-based investment bank Equirus Capital.

India retains third global rank for LEED certification

On the global front, India has retained the third spot for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). At the COP26 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. This long-term climate goal is underpinned by interim targets, including a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and meeting half of the country’s energy demand through non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

Certified spaces outpace non-certified properties Over the past five and a half years, the supply of certified green spaces entering the market was nearly three times that of non-certified properties. During the same period, absorption in certified buildings was about 1.75 times higher, underscoring occupiers’ growing preference for sustainable spaces. Between 2020 and the first half of 2025, leasing activity in certified buildings exceeded new supply by around 6 per cent, intensifying competition for green assets. Higher returns and brand value boost green buildings’ appeal Equirus Capital highlighted several benefits of certified green buildings, noting that they deliver stronger financial returns, lower operating costs, and enhanced brand and occupier value across markets.

City case studies show premium performance In Bengaluru, IGBC Platinum-certified luxury residences commanded a 12 per cent resale premium over comparable conventional projects. A LEED Gold-certified office complex in Gurugram recorded 18 per cent higher rental values and 10 per cent lower vacancy rates than peers. In Mysuru, one of Asia’s largest LEED Platinum-certified campuses cut operational costs by Rs 6 crore annually, boosting long-term asset valuation. Globally, green offices in the US command 8–10 per cent higher rents, according to the World Green Building Council (2023), while Singapore’s BCA Green Mark-certified properties trade 15 per cent faster.