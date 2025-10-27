The great board game comeback: How India is rolling the dice again

When Shakuni deceived the Pandavas with his magic dice in the Mahabharata, the outcome was exile — all because of a board game. But board games aren’t always cruel; they can be joyful too.

The mention of board games in an epic points to their long legacy, but the culture is even older. In 2013, archaeologists discovered elaborately carved stones in southwest Turkey, believed to be used for a chess-like game some 5,000 years ago.

Modern board games find new life in India’s cities

Today, board games in India are undergoing a resurgence. But this isn’t about Ludo or Snakes and Ladders. Modern Indian creators are introducing narrative-rich, strategic games that attract both enthusiasts and the socially curious. Shrey Pandey, founder of All Things Fun (ATF), is at the centre of this revival, organising gaming meetups across Delhi-NCR cafés.

How meetups, memberships and game masters power the movement Shrey started board game meetups alongside pottery and painting events but noticed something different — board gamers came for the company, not just the activity. ATF charges ₹250 per month, letting participants attend at will. “Repeat rates are off the charts,” he says. “People show up six to seven times a month.” On weekends, up to 40 people gather for a single session. The fee helps maintain worn-out game sets and pay game masters, who are crucial to the experience — especially for newcomers. “There’s a sense of safety and familiarity,” says Ansab, a game master with ATF. “The moment of joy in winning together creates real bonds. People come for the games but stay for the friendships.”

A 2024 study in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders found that “board gaming made socialising easier,” helping participants connect outside their usual circles. “Modern adulthood runs on chronic alert — notifications, deadlines, hyperproductivity,” says Dr Shilpi Chanda, a mental health professional. “But in a board game, time slows. Play becomes unscheduled joy.” Cafés are cashing in as the hobby brings in business This boom is benefiting cafés that host the meetups too. “Revenue jumps 10 to 20 per cent on meetup nights,” says Chandan Kumar, manager at Shelby’s Café in GK-2. The café doesn’t charge entry but expects a minimum spend of ₹300 per person. “Some walk-ins join the games out of curiosity. A few leave, but that’s part of the business,” he adds.

Most participants are in their 20s and 30s. According to Ansab, 70 per cent come for fun and socialising, while 30 per cent are “purists” — focused on the game itself. At one table, a group plays an extended version of Catan. Indian board game creators are building new worlds — and fanbases While classics like Catan endure, Indian titles such as SHASN, Tycoon: India 1981, and Indus 2500 BCE are gaining ground. “Entire communities have grown around SHASN,” says its creator Zain Memon. “Some cafés stock it permanently, designing their weekly events around it.” “Our games entertain but also make you think,” he adds. “If SHASN makes you question how power works or MAYAmakes you rethink consciousness, the game has succeeded.”

For Tycoon creator Sidhant Chand, it’s about immersion. “I want people to live in the world I’ve created, if only for a while — and enjoy the heck out of it.” Why it’s still tough to scale — and what’s changing Despite the buzz, challenges remain. Pricing and distribution are big barriers. “There’s still a psychological block about paying over ₹1,000 for a board game,” Chand says. Indian creators often act as publisher, distributor and retailer. Memon recalls that in 2019, India had no ecosystem for original strategy games. There was no audience, no infrastructure. But things changed after the lockdown. “Screen fatigue set in. People craved tactile, social, grounded experiences,” he says.

According to Grand View Research, India’s board game market was worth $1.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $1.88 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1 per cent. The long game: a respected, sustainable, niche market Chand believes the future will see steady growth — more cafés, more meetups and a few hit games breaking the 10,000-unit mark. Long term, he imagines a retail network across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with Indian designers competing globally on design, quality and originality. “The market will stay niche, but it will be respected and sustainable,” he says.