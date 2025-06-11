High temperatures take toll on realty, project timelines, impact workers

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert with temperatures expected to soar past 44°C in several parts of the country, real estate developers are bracing for significant project delays caused by labour shortages and a sharp dip in productivity.

“Extreme heat conditions often result in shortage of construction labour, decreased productivity, and faster degradation of construction materials. Worker deficits in some regions can range from 20 per cent to 50 per cent,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock group.

Anoop Garg, director at Delhi NCR-based Uninav Developers, echoed Kumar’s concerns.

“Prolonged exposure to extreme heat puts daily wage workers at risk. This often leads to absenteeism or early site shutdowns, disrupting labour availability and overall project momentum.”

Kumar added that while larger developers may be better equipped to mitigate these challenges, smaller builders are likely to bear the brunt of the disruption. In response, developers are rolling out a range of heat-mitigation strategies. On-site adaptations include shaded rest areas, electrolyte supplies, and first-aid support. Several companies are also modifying work schedules to avoid peak heat hours, particularly between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm. "We've increased rest breaks in shaded zones and ensure proper ventilation in enclosed workspaces. Our teams are equipped with heat-resistant gear and cooling towels," said Sudeep Bhatt, director (strategy) at Whiteland Corporation.

Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore noted that workers are now being trained to recognise early signs of heat exhaustion and take preventive action. Industry is also banking on construction technologies such as prefabrication that improves efficiency while reducing the need for extensive labour. Some developers have already started using modern construction techniques, including precast building materials, aluminum formwork, and 3D printing as well, to reduce on-site dependency on skilled teams. “We are now banking on system formwork, which is technology driven. It is something like buying factory-produced cut-and-bent alum­in­­i­­um or steel. By using this, our labour requirements at the site fall,” Subir Malhotra, whole-time director at engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Capacit’e Infraprojects told Business Standard.