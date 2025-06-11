Silver ETFs beat gold in inflows for 3rd month, gain investor favour

As silver outperforms gold, a notable shift is occurring in investor preferences. For the first time since at least April 2023, silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted more inflows than gold ETFs for three consecutive months.

In May, silver ETFs recorded net inflows of ₹853 crore, significantly outpacing gold ETFs, which garnered ₹292 crore. Since March 2025, silver ETFs have raked in ₹2,277 crore compared to just ₹209 crore for gold ETFs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The inflows are likely coming from a wide spectrum of investors, mutual fund (MF) officials said,