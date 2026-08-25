HoABL, Nitco tie up for ₹4,500 crore Alibaug real estate project

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nitco, its wholly owned subsidiary Nitco Realties, and promoter Vivek Talwar for the development of land parcels at Thal and Lonare in Alibaug, Raigad, which is estimated to generate combined revenue of ₹4,500 crore.

The proposed joint development is expected to generate ₹3,000 crore in revenue over five years for HoABL and ₹1,500 crore for Nitco. HoABL expects to invest around ₹1,000 crore in the project, largely towards construction.

HoABL is a Mumbai-based land developer, while Nitco is a floor and wall solutions manufacturer.

HoABL will develop the “premium project”, as the company describes it, comprising apartments and townhouses across a 40-acre land parcel. It will be HoABL’s second project in Alibaug after Sol-de-Alibaug, a plotted and villa development by the company. The project under the HoABL-Nitco joint venture is also proposed to have a boutique luxury hotel to be operated under Miros. Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, said: “This joint venture represents an important step in our journey to create differentiated, high-quality destinations. By bringing together premium residential formats such as apartments and townhouses with a boutique hospitality offering, we aim to create an integrated development that delivers long-term value and a distinctive lifestyle experience.”