Hotels target frequent air travellers to attract customers amid travel boom

With Indians constantly on the move, hotel chains are deploying a common strategy: tap into the growing number of frequent air travellers.

Radisson Hotel Group recently launched Radisson Flights in India, partnering with Etraveli Group, a global flight technology provider. Radisson Flights, an integrated booking platform, will offer a 20 per cent discount on hotel stays with every flight booking. The group is rolling out a similar service in 14 other countries. Sarovar Hotels has tied up with FLY91, a regional carrier, to offer discounts to guests at select places in the country. In April, Accor Hotels and low-cost carrier IndiGo announced they will collaborate for their customer loyalty programmes. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which has a partnership with Pegasus Airlines, is exploring ways to provide similar offers to its customers in India.

Such initiatives intend to provide “frictionless travel experiences” to travellers, according to hospitality industry executives. Domestic airlines from January to June 2025 carried 85.174 million passengers, up 7.34 per cent from the previous year (79.348 million), according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s monthly report. On a monthly basis, the number was up 3.02 per cent in June. “India is witnessing an accelerated demand for frictionless travel experiences, and Radisson Flights is our way of meeting that demand head on,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, in a press release. “As a brand that has consistently led with innovation and guest-centricity, we are proud to offer travellers in India the convenience of booking their flights and accommodation under one trusted umbrella. This launch is part of our broader effort to build an integrated ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of the Indian consumer and reinforces our position as a digitally forward hospitality brand.”

Radisson, a global brand that has more than 200 hotels in India, said its "integrated offering" reflects the company's strategy to serve as more than just a stay provider but an enabler of "complete, connected travel experiences". Sarovar Hotels' collaboration with FLY91 aims to promote regional tourism and "create a seamless, value-driven experience for guests", according to a press release. FLY91 passengers will receive an exclusive 20 per cent discount on room bookings and food and beverages at Sarovar Hotels in Goa, Sindhudurg, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Solapur. Sarovar Hotel guests can get a 10 per cent discount on FLY91 base fares for flights operating in sectors where the airline operates. The offer, which can be redeemed as well, will be accessible on the two companies' websites.

“With the rebound of domestic travel and increased interest in short-haul getaways, this partnership allows us to capture demand more effectively by offering guests seamless travel and stay benefits. The initiative aligns with our broader objective of promoting last-mile destinations and strengthening brand presence in Tier-II and -III cities,” said Akshay Thusoo, senior vice-president, commercial, Sarovar Hotels. Thusoo said the initiative is in its early stages, but the company expects a boost of 5 per cent to 7 per cent at its hotels in select locations over the next two quarters. The locations — Goa, Sindhudurg, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Solapur — were selected based on FLY91’s operational network and the hotel company’s footprint there. As FLY91 expands its route map, Sarovar Hotels is open to extending the partnership to additional cities, Thusoo said.

“The initiative is expected to drive incremental business from FLY91 passengers, particularly leisure travellers and corporate guests who are increasingly seeking convenient, bundled travel and stay experiences.” IndiGo BluChip and Accor’s loyalty programme are expected to launch their strategic loyalty partnership in Q4 2025 (calendar year), said the hotel company in an email. The partnership is expected to enable customers of both companies to earn and redeem points at hotels and flights in India and abroad. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts said its partnership with Pegasus Airlines has seen strong traction in key international markets. “In June 2025, we joined hands with Pegasus Airlines to offer Wyndham Rewards members even greater value,” said Rahool Macarius, market managing director (Eurasia), Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. “Through this partnership, members can now redeem their points for flight tickets and a range of added benefits across 151 Pegasus destinations spanning Türkiye, Europe, and the Middle East. [Benefits] include flight discounts, seat upgrades, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary onboard meals — enhancing convenience and comfort at every stage.”