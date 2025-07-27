Home / Industry / News / Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall products in US due to mfg issues

Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall products in US due to mfg issues

Domestic drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs in the US market due to manufacturing issues and product mix up, according to the US health regulator.

pharma, drugs, medicine
As per the latest Enforcement Report of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic medication in the US | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs in the US market due to manufacturing issues and product mix up, according to the US health regulator.

As per the latest Enforcement Report of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic medication in the US.

Princeton-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling the affected lot of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules (60 mg) due to "Failed Dissolution Specifications", the US health regulator stated. 

ALSO READ: Sun Pharma resolves US antitrust case with $200 mn agreement

The medication is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The drug firm initiated the Class II recall in the US on June 16 this year, it added.

Another Mumbai-based drug maker Lupin is recalling 58,968 bottles of a generic combination medication used to treat high blood pressure.

Naples-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets (USP 20mg/12.5mg). The affected lot was manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.

As per the USFDA, the company initiated the Class II recall on June 20 due to "Product Mix Up".

This product is being recalled because of a complaint received that a sealed bottle of lisinopril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20mg/12.5 mg had a foreign tablet identified as atazanavir and ritonavir tablet 300mg/100mg, the US health regulator stated.

In another filing, the US health regulator said that Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 1,476 bottles of Omeprazole Delayed-release capsules.

The medication is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems.

Princeton-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc initiated the Class II recall on June 30, 2025, USFDA stated.

The affected lot was produced at the company's Bachupally (Telangana)-based manufacturing facility.

The recall is due to the presence of foreign tablets/capsules, USFDA said.

It is due to the presence of foreign Divalproex Sodium extended-release 250mg tablets in a bottle of omeprazole capsules, it added.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Historic port to future hub: Thoothukudi's giant leap for global reach

Premium

India-UK trade pact: Tariff cut may not impact Scotch whisky retail prices

Premium

Discounts, nudges, added fees: Qcom quietly making customers pay more

Premium

Govt may mandate public procurement of 25% sustainable green steel

Battle for ownership brews at Sona BLW after Sunjay Kapur's death

Topics :Sun PharmaDr ReddysLupinUS marketUSFDA

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story