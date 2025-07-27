Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's recall products in US due to mfg issues

Domestic drug majors Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling drugs in the US market due to manufacturing issues and product mix up, according to the US health regulator.
As per the latest Enforcement Report of US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 5,448 bottles of a generic medication in the US.
Princeton-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling the affected lot of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules (60 mg) due to "Failed Dissolution Specifications", the US health regulator stated.
The medication is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The drug firm initiated the Class II recall in the US on June 16 this year, it added.
Another Mumbai-based drug maker Lupin is recalling 58,968 bottles of a generic combination medication used to treat high blood pressure.
Naples-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets (USP 20mg/12.5mg). The affected lot was manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility.
As per the USFDA, the company initiated the Class II recall on June 20 due to "Product Mix Up".
This product is being recalled because of a complaint received that a sealed bottle of lisinopril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20mg/12.5 mg had a foreign tablet identified as atazanavir and ritonavir tablet 300mg/100mg, the US health regulator stated.
In another filing, the US health regulator said that Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 1,476 bottles of Omeprazole Delayed-release capsules.
The medication is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems.
Princeton-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc initiated the Class II recall on June 30, 2025, USFDA stated.
The affected lot was produced at the company's Bachupally (Telangana)-based manufacturing facility.
The recall is due to the presence of foreign tablets/capsules, USFDA said.
It is due to the presence of foreign Divalproex Sodium extended-release 250mg tablets in a bottle of omeprazole capsules, it added.
As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app