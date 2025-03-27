Housing sales decline 28% in Q1 2025 in top 7 Indian cities: Anarock

Housing sales across the top seven Indian cities fell 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), with 93,280 units sold compared to 1.30 lakh units in the same period last year, according to a report by Anarock.

Skyrocketing residential prices, coupled with geopolitical headwinds, slowed the Indian housing market’s bull run in the quarter, the report said.

The top seven cities include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said, “MMR and Pune accounted for 51 per cent of the total sales, with MMR seeing a 26 per cent yearly drop and Pune a decline of over 30 per cent. At 49 per cent, Hyderabad saw the highest annual drop in sales, while Bengaluru had the lowest decline at 16 per cent.”

New launches across the seven cities remained above the one lakh mark but recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year decline—from approximately 1,10,865 units in Q1 2024 to about 1,00,020 units in Q1 2025.

“Notably, MMR and Bengaluru saw the maximum new supply in Q1 2025, accounting for 52 per cent of the total new launches across the top seven cities,” Puri added.

While new supply in MMR declined by 9 per cent year-on-year, Bengaluru saw a 27 per cent increase. NCR, Bengaluru, and Kolkata witnessed supply rising by 53 per cent, 27 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively. Hyderabad saw the steepest annual drop in new supply at 55 per cent.

Unsold inventory across the cities fell by 4 per cent year-on-year—from about 5,80,890 units at the end of Q1 2024 to 5,59,810 units by the end of Q1 2025. Among the cities, Pune recorded the highest decline in available stock at 16 per cent, while Bengaluru’s unsold inventory rose 28 per cent to approximately 58,660 units.

“However, rising housing prices and global headwinds like ongoing geopolitical tensions and a weak global economy have taken their toll on India's residential market activity. These factors cascaded down into the housing market in Q1 2025,” Puri said.

Average residential property prices across these cities rose significantly over the year—ranging between 10 and 34 per cent in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. This was largely driven by a steep increase in new supply in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments, alongside continued strong demand. NCR and Bengaluru recorded the highest annual price increases of over 34 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, according to the study.