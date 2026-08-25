How private participation boosted India's infrastructure build-out

The formalisation of policies led to an increase in project bundling and project sizes, marking a shift from smaller, item-rate Public Works Department (PWD)-style works to larger, more complex infrastructure projects, says Devayan Dey, Partner at consulting firm PWC.
“This transition, in turn, created a need for higher capability, better execution capacity, and modernisation within the private sector,” he adds. Dey believes that the sector’s progress, especially in construction and engineering of complex projects, should not merely be seen in a direct causal way.
Modernisation was supported by the easing of licensing requirements and import restrictions. Even today, a significant share of construction equipment is imported, which has helped build domestic capacity to execute large and complex projects more effectively, he says.