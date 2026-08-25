How private participation boosted India's infrastructure build-out

Following a capex-led plan to revive the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, the government embarked on a plan to revise PPP by recasting MCAs across ministries, an exercise that continues. Recently, the highways ministry removed the option of arbitration (for projects over ₹10 crore) from the BOT model, and the industry has threatened to pull out. Ports, experts say, have been examples of successful liberalisation. India today aims to take 85 per cent of its state-run port capacity to private players by 2030.