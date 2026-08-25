WhatsApp to allow alphanumeric passwords for two-step verification

Peer-to-peer messaging app WhatsApp will now allow users to add an alphanumeric password, including special symbols, instead of just a numeric PIN for two-step verification on WhatsApp accounts, the company said in a blog post.

“Two-step verification is an extra protection layer that helps prevent someone from taking over your account, even if they get hold of your one-time passcode,” the company said.

Additionally, the messaging app, which also allows over-the-top internet voice and video calling, will now provide additional information, such as the groups the caller and user have in common and the caller's country of origin if it differs from the user's, the company said.

“When you get a call from someone not saved in your contacts, a little context can help you decide whether to pick up. On Android, you'll now see more information about a non-contact caller, like whether the number is from a different country and if you have any groups in common. Scammers rely on urgency – now you can take a beat with some more info before answering,” WhatsApp said in the blog post. To date, more than a billion WhatsApp users use the passkey feature, which uses a fingerprint, Face ID or screen lock code to authenticate and verify the right user and allow them to log in to their account.