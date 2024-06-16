The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the Indian Newspaper Association (INS), and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) have written to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on concerns about the proposed self-declaration process for advertisements. This, according to them, requires attention, consideration, and resolution before implementation.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of all the three letters sent to the government.

The three associations wrote to the government after the Supreme Court order gave directions requiring all advertisers and advertising agencies to submit a self-declaration certificate before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement. This has been the fallout of the case between the Indian Medical Association and Union of India. The ISA has requested the implementation be postponed until the body’s concerns are heard by the Supreme Court and a court order on this is passed.



Following the Supreme Court’s directions, the MIB on June 3 issued guidelines for using the Broadcast Seva Portal/Press Council of India portal by advertisers/advertising agencies for uploading the self-declaration certificate (Guidelines). The MIB issued an advisory to operationalise the order on June 5. From July 18 all platforms, advertisers and players have to comply with the mandate.



“We are all aligned to what the court has asked, but the fact is that they have ended up passing a law in the vacuum of the government not having a law on the issue. Importantly, this is now being implemented for the entire industry without any due process of consultation,” said a senior industry executive.



The IAMAI in its letter to the government said this would adversely impact the digital ad space. Industry players are saying the best way to handle this would have been through a self-regulatory body.



The INS said several print advertisements did not contain any claims, especially those not related to medicine or treatment.