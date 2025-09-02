IBA asks finance ministry to reduce GST on aerated beverages to 18%

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) has written to the Finance Ministry asking it to reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on aerated beverages sector in India to 18 per cent and not as a sin/demerit good.

In an interview with Business Standard, Sanjeev Agarwal, group chairman of the MM Agarwal Group, which houses Moon Beverages, an aerated drinks bottler, said the sector has committed to investing ₹85,000 crore by 2030, create 3 million jobs and also install 2 million coolers at grocery stores across the country.

“If the GST rate stays at 40 per cent, it will be difficult to invest. If the GST is reduced, we will be able to pass on the benefit to the consumer. In aerated beverages, 71 per cent of the transactions take place at the ₹20 price point, which sees a higher demand in rural India,” he added.