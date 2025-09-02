Home / Industry / News / Infra, talent gaps remain key hurdles in India's semiconductor supply chain

Infra, talent gaps remain key hurdles in India's semiconductor supply chain

Industry leaders at Semicon India 2025 said India's semiconductor sector faces hurdles including infra gaps, shortage of fab-specific talent and supply chain vulnerabilities

India’s semiconductor push faces hurdles in infrastructure, talent and supply chain even as government and industry work to build a resilient ecosystem. | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
India’s semiconductor industry has witnessed strong growth but continues to face key challenges, including infrastructure gaps, a shortage of skilled talent and supply chain vulnerabilities, according to industry representatives speaking on Tuesday at Semicon India 2025. 
Srinivas Satya, president of component business and supply chain at Tata Electronics, said that while some signs of progress are visible, the country’s semiconductor supply chain remains nascent. “There are still plenty of challenges in infrastructure. The construction and design of these facilities is a very specialised skill. Here, we have gaps in the Indian context in terms of cost-effective semiconductor fab design and depth of capabilities in the country.” 
On the talent side, Satya added that there is a lack of fab-specific expertise required to operate and manage such facilities. “Talent and capability are an integral part of the supply chain, and there is a gap in aligning the right skills and tools at the right time,” he said, adding that the industry is geopolitically sensitive and needs risk diversification. 
Echoing the infrastructure challenge, Brian Haas, vice-president and head of global central product engineering at KLA, said India’s semiconductor push faces “greenfield growth” challenges, requiring infrastructure to be built from scratch, unlike in mature ecosystems. 
“It was a little different from standard operating procedure to bring up a new fab in India, because the rest of the infrastructure was not in place. So, it requires more attention, specialised training and visits to ensure that various pieces of infrastructure are in place in the local area. As for talent, we are well prepared for development and have world-class training facilities all over,” he said.
 
Haris Osman, senior vice-president of research and development (R&D) at IMEC, stressed that India must prioritise R&D, noting that it takes years for technologies to transition from research to manufacturing. He said that to boost innovation and skilled talent, IMEC runs several specialised, industry-relevant PhD programmes and collaborates continuously with industry.
 
Commenting on how the government is helping to address these challenges, Mona Khandhar, principal secretary to the Government of Gujarat, said, “The government is running a marathon in parallel as well as in partnership with the investors. There is a proactive policy framework for each aspect, such as the main fab, packaging and design. We are developing industrial infrastructure, a large semicon city in Dholera, a semicon hub at Sanand for packaging, and GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) for design.”
 
Khandhar added that the government is also focusing on human resource development. “We are working on a hub-and-spoke human resource development initiative, which is highly collaborative,” she said.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

