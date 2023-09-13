ICRA revises domestic steel demand growth upwards to 9-10% for FY 24

ICRA has revised its domestic steel demand forecast for FY24 upwards to 9-10 per cent, attributing the increase to robust government capital expenditure. The ratings agency had initially projected a growth of 7-8 per cent at the start of the financial year.

The domestic steel industry is expected to witness a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5-11 per cent between FY2022 and FY2024. Such a prolonged period of high growth was last seen prior to the global financial crisis, when domestic steel demand expanded at a CAGR of 12.7 per cent from FY2006 to FY2008.

From April to August of FY24, domestic steel demand surged by 13.1 per cent, driven by the government's infrastructure investments. ICRA's research note revealed that central government capital expenditure grew by 59.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY24, indicating increased infrastructure spending ahead of the 2024 elections.

Concurrent with this demand surge, steel companies are ramping up capacity. According to ICRA, approximately 14.3 million tonnes of new steelmaking capacity are slated to come online in the current financial year. Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President & Group Head of Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA, noted that this represents the largest single-year capacity addition in recent history. "The supply pipeline is expected to remain strong in FY25 as well, with an estimated 12.3 million tonnes per annum of capacities lined up for commissioning," Roy said.

Despite the influx of new supplies, Roy anticipates that the robust domestic demand will absorb these upcoming capacities, improving the industry's capacity utilisation rate to 82 per cent in FY24, up from 80 per cent in FY23.

While domestic demand remains strong, ICRA warns of challenges on the global front. Factors include a downturn in the Chinese housing market, a primary driver of the country's steel demand, and the potential for subpar economic growth in western economies. As a result, trade flows are being redirected to high-growth markets such as India.

In terms of pricing, ICRA's analysis shows that domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices are currently trading at a premium of $40-45 per tonne over prevailing Chinese free on board (FOB) spot export offers. Despite the favourable demand outlook, domestic HRC prices declined by 8 per cent during Q1FY24. However, due to easing input cost pressures, ICRA expects the industry’s absolute operating profits to rise sequentially by 20-30 per cent in Q2FY24.