IICA starts 3-day training programme on leadership for senior DGCA officers

The importance of building resilience and integrating emotional intelligence and empathy was also focused upon when setting the pace for the three-day training programme, IICA said

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Corporate Officers (IICA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Corporate Officers, on Thursday, started a three-day training programme on 'leadership skills' for senior officers of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The training programme sought to drive excellence and establish leadership by addressing essential components of human behavioural cognition through professional skill development.

During the programme's inaugural session, Praveen Kumar, Director General and CEO, IICA, and Manish Kumar, Joint Director General, DGCA, emphasised the need for leadership training programmes for government officials and corporate executives.
The importance of building resilience and integrating emotional intelligence and empathy was also focused upon in setting the pace for the three-day training programme, IICA said in a statement.

Dr RP Kashyap, Director (Training), DGCA, and Dr Garima Dadhich, Associate Professor and Head, School of Business Environment, IICA, highlighted that the training programme for senior and responsible officers of DGCA is expected to act as catalysts for the participants to create and sustain more leaders, infusing impetus towards nation-building.
Meanwhile, eminent subject-matter experts will be engaged for each day’s session, aligning leadership towards sustainability and responsible governance. On the first day of the training programme, Suneel Keswani emphasised the key aspects of life-long learning in order to lead from better to best. 

Deepa Bhatia, Neel Sodhi, Anshu Anand, and Jaideep Singh will lead the following two days of programming. They will emphasise the need for efficient communication, teamwork, and stress management.

Topics :IICADGCABS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

