IMAX format attracts cinema goers as demand for premium experiences rises

Cinema exhibitors like PVR INOX and Cinépolis India have observed a steady rise in audience demand for large-format premium screenings such as IMAX (Image MAXimum), with many shows filling nearly all the seats in theatres.

This comes at a time when viewers have access to a wide range of digital content at home but are increasingly drawn to immersive in-theatre experiences. Building on this momentum, the number of films being digitally remastered for release in India has increased by about 15 to 20 per cent in the January-June period compared to the same period last year, according to Cinépolis India. For the first six months of this year, PVR INOX noted that 23 films were released in IMAX, compared to 19 films during the same period last year. IMAX is a motion picture format that consists of high-resolution cameras, film format, projectors, and theatres. In India, however, most films are digitally remastered for release in IMAX format rather than being shot or filmed specifically for IMAX.

“We’re witnessing a consistent surge in audience demand for IMAX screenings, particularly for high-octane, spectacle-driven films. Metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune continue to lead the demand curve,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX, which is the largest IMAX exhibitor in India with 25 operational IMAX auditoriums. “These cities host some of our most successful IMAX properties, with near-full occupancy for major releases. The appetite for premium cinematic experiences is steadily growing, and IMAX remains at the forefront of that consumer preference.” Devang Sampat, Managing Director of Cinépolis India, said that while Hollywood releases approximately 30 to 35 IMAX titles annually, Indian IMAX releases typically range between 6 to 10 titles per year. However, he added that there has been significant growth in audience engagement for Indian IMAX content. Cities like Pune, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai are driving the demand in this segment for Cinépolis India, which operates five IMAX screens.

"We anticipate that upcoming releases such as War 2 will generate substantial demand for IMAX viewing experiences," Sampat said. Some Bollywood films in IMAX format this year include Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Salman Khan's Sikandar, The Diplomat starring John Abraham, and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. Yash Raj Films' spy universe movie starring Hrithik Roshan, War 2, will also be available in IMAX format. Additionally, major Hollywood releases such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the fantasy adventure How to Train Your Dragon, James Gunn-directed Superman, and the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt have driven the demand for IMAX format.

“This trend (growth in the number of films being digitally remastered for IMAX) reflects the industry's growing recognition of the IMAX format's value proposition and the increasing availability of post-production enhancement technologies,” Sampat added. Vipul Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunshine Pictures, said that the wider availability of IMAX screens, coupled with a premium viewing experience, justifies higher ticket pricing—something audiences are willing to pay for when the cinematic scale warrants it. Bijli corroborates Shah’s statement, noting that the IMAX release of a movie can contribute up to 25 per cent of the film’s overall box office revenue. Movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede said that the ticket range for IMAX releases is between ₹1,200 and ₹1,400.

“From a production standpoint, unless a film is shot using IMAX cameras, the cost of converting a regular film to IMAX is not prohibitively high. Currently, India has very limited access to IMAX cameras…perhaps just one or two, which makes shooting natively in the format a rarity. But as the number of IMAX screens continues to grow and filmmakers look for ways to attract audiences back to theatres, we’re likely to see more films being shot specifically for IMAX in the future,” Shah explained. For PVR INOX, IMAX continues to be an integral part of its premium screen strategy. Bijli added that as part of its growth in FY26, the company plans to expand its IMAX footprint with several additional screens across select high-demand markets. Meanwhile, Sampat said that the Indian arm of the Mexico-based international cinema exhibitor is in active discussions with IMAX Corporation to expand its partnership, with growth plans for both the Indian market and its global operations for FY26. Miraj Cinemas, which added one IMAX screen in Wadala last year, has signed agreements for two more IMAX screens with IMAX Corporation.