India a big, long-term growth market, says beverage major PepsiCo

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta on Thursday said India will be a high-demand market for many years to come and that the firm was putting a lot of infrastructure on ground to tap what he called “massive opportunity”.

He was addressing analysts on the company’s conference call. The firm reported mixed quarterly results on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

PepsiCo India, meanwhile, reported high single-digit organic revenue growth in the country in the second quarter of calendar year 2024.

“India is a big growth space for us and is an investment area. The opportunity is massive, if you take a decade’s perspective and we are putting a lot of infrastructure on ground, investing in the brands to make sure we can build scale to capture what is going to be a high-demand market for many years,” Laguarta said.