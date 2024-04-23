Home / World News / PepsiCo Q1 results: Net revenue rises to $18.25 billion, beats expectations

PepsiCo Q1 results: Net revenue rises to $18.25 billion, beats expectations

Several rounds of price hikes in the U.S. have led consumers in the region to push back on the company's sodas and juices as sticky inflation makes customers cautious with their spending

The company's net revenue rose to $18.25 billion in the quarter from $17.85 billion a year earlier, while analysts had estimated $18.07 billion, according to LSEG data. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as demand held steady for the soda and snacks giant's Tropicana juices and Cheetos in its international markets.
 
Consumers have remained resilient and shelled out money for PepsiCo's Lays chips and 7UP products across the company's international markets, helping offset a slowdown witnessed in its major market United States.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several rounds of price hikes in the U.S. have led consumers in the region to push back on the company's sodas and juices as sticky inflation makes customers cautious with their spending.
 
The company's international business accounted for about 40% of its total fiscal 2023 revenue.

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 5% for the quarter ended March 23, while organic volume slipped 2%. That compared with an average price increase of 9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
 
Sales at the company's North America beverage unit, PepsiCo's largest business, rose 1% in the first quarter, while organic volumes fell 5%.
 
The company's net revenue rose to $18.25 billion in the quarter from $17.85 billion a year earlier, while analysts had estimated $18.07 billion, according to LSEG data.
 
PepsiCo maintained its annual organic sales and core profit forecasts.
 
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.61 per share.
 
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.52 per share.

Also Read

Carrefour says it will not sell PepsiCo products due to price hikes

Artificial Intelligence: Are AI chips different from traditional processors

Varun Beverages to expand capacities of juices, value-added dairy items

Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temperature soars

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 1,266 crore to set up flavour facility in MP

UK businesses expand at fastest pace in 11 months, shows PMI survey

Adobe to bring tool for AI image generation to Photoshop this year

No decision yet on ADNOC LNG project tie-up after Nikkei report: Mitsui

Not cloud seeding, climate change to blame for Dubai floods: Scientists

Asia world's most 'disaster hit' region with rising climate crisis: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PepsiPepsiCoBeverages

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story