Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

Key challenges
Costly spectrum auctions are straining financial resources of operators
Sector experiencing financial stress due to debt burdens and low average revenue per user
Lack of adequate infrastructure in rural areas are hindering connectivity goals
Substantial investments are required to protect networks and consumer data amid rising cyber threats
Industry ask
Reasonable pricing for spectrum auctions needed
Incentives for digital literacy and affordable internet access are crucial for achieving universal connectivity
Seeks rationalisation of GST rates on telecom services and equipment, and a review of import duties
Incentives for R&D in technologies and indigenous equipment development can further boost innovation and help India become a global leader in telecom technology
Industry stands at a critical juncture. Addressing the need for strategic reforms that prioritise infra, spectrum management, along with regulatory simplification, will bolster connectivity across urban and rural India
Vinish Bawa, Partner and Leader Telecom Sector, PwC India