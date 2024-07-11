Tens of thousands of small biz gear up to offer Prime Day deals: Amazon

Tens of thousands of small businesses are gearing up to offer deals and new launches during e-commerce firm Amazon’s shopping event Prime Day. The firm will offer lakhs of products to customers across various categories such as home and kitchen, fashion and grooming.



The eighth edition of the ‘Prime Day’ event is on July 20 and 21. Small businesses are launching over 3,200 new products on Amazon across various categories. Brands like Behoma, Dream of Glory, Orika Spices and others will be showcasing their unique products on the platform and reaching customers across different parts of the country.



“During the two days of the event, sellers will not only get a massive boost in the visibility of their products and brands but also directly access Amazon’s vast customer base across India, spanning 100 per cent of serviceable pin codes,” said Amit Nanda, director, selling partner services, Amazon India. “Through such shopping events, our aim is to enable small and medium businesses to embrace the power of e-commerce and foster a vibrant online marketplace that contributes to the larger economic growth of India,” added Nanda.



Small and medium businesses can leverage a robust suite of tools and features available on Amazon to gear up for Prime Day 2024. A streamlined self-service registration process (SSR 2.0) makes it easy for sellers to get started on the Amazon India marketplace, with multi-language support, easy registration, and invoicing. Sellers can use the Sale Event Planner to opt-in and offer great deals during Prime Day. The tool also offers data-driven recommendations on inventory planning, enabling sellers to maximise their opportunity and sales. The New Seller Success Centre is an onboarding platform that provides step-by-step guidance to sellers on setting up their online shops. This includes adopting key growth levers, and utilising features like Ads, Prime, and deals.



“As a modern home decor brand specialising in stylish and innovative designs, we’re thrilled to showcase our latest offerings,” said Nikhil Jain, owner, Behoma. “Prime Day provides us with a fantastic platform to connect with our customers.”



Seller app



Amazon has also continuously improved the functionalities of the Amazon Seller App. This is empowering sellers to manage and grow their businesses seamlessly on the go. Sellers can now run their entire selling operations through the app. This includes managing coupons, deals, and sponsored product campaigns. The app also provides interactive business metrics, allowing sellers to easily track and analyse key performance indicators.



Earlier Amazon India had stated that Prime Day 2023 was the biggest ever Prime Day in India as 14 per cent more Prime members shopped hundreds of thousands of deals compared to Prime Day 2022. A peak of 22,190 orders was clocked in a single minute—the highest ever for a Prime Day event in India. Thousands of sellers, brands, and bank partners came together to help Prime members save over Rs 300 crore. More than 45,000 new products were launched by over 400 top Indian and global brands.



Besides India, Prime Day this year will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.



Over 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world get access to Amazon’s enormous selection. Prime members get access to Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, special deals, and free in-game content on popular mobile games.

