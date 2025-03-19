Home / Industry / News / India AI Mission, Gates Foundation to sign MoU soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India AI Mission, Gates Foundation to sign MoU soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister made these announcements on social media platform X after a meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | (Photo: PTI)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
India AI mission and Gates Foundation will soon sign a memorandum of understanding for developing AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. 
The minister made these announcements on social media platform X after a meeting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.  
"AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience— MoU soon between India AI Mission & Gates Foundation," Vaishnaw wrote on X. 
On Tuesday, the minister had shared that IndiaAI Mission has signed an agreement with Parliament to leverage the latter's data for the development of an indigenous artificial intelligence technology. 
He had said it is important to develop our own LLM (large language model like ChatGPT) as open source technology available at present may not remain open in future like OpenAI. 
The government is also focussing on the development of indigenous GPU (graphics processing unit) chips which is very important to build compute infrastructure to support AI development. 
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

