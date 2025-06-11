Home / Industry / News / India to draft AI-native telecom rules, partners with ITU on 6G push

India to draft AI-native telecom rules, partners with ITU on 6G push

DoT officials say India is working with the ITU on research and standards for AI-native networks as it prepares for 6G and stakes a claim in global satcom policy

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), under the DoT, is actively contributing to the ITU’s global standards efforts.
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
India plans to drive research and frame guidelines for the creation of artificial intelligence (AI)-native telecom networks, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials said on Wednesday. Speaking at an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) event, officials said India has begun collaborating with the ITU on AI integration in network architecture, particularly in the context of 6G.
 
“The focus group on AI-native networks will pursue several key objectives—researching AI integration in network architecture, identifying new use cases, addressing challenges and gaps, and collaborating with other standard development organisations and industry groups to ensure a unified approach to AI networking,” said Shubhendu Tiwari, advisor (technology), DoT. In an AI-native network architecture, a significant portion of network functions on both the control and user plane are powered by AI. The technology is embedded in the core architecture, enabling an unprecedented level of automation, optimisation, and intelligence.
 
Officials expect such networks to enable real-time traffic management, such as prioritising emergency calls during congestion, and proactive maintenance that allows faults like failing routers to be fixed before they cause outages. Energy savings are also anticipated through the automatic powering down of unused resources at night.
 
While full realisation of AI-native networks is envisioned for the 6G era, the next few years are expected to be crucial for intergovernmental discussions and foundational research.
 
At the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly held in Delhi last October, the ITU adopted a key resolution on AI following a push by India. The ITU is the United Nations’ specialised agency for information and communication technologies (ICT).
 
The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), under the DoT, is actively contributing to the ITU’s global standards efforts. It has developed one of the world’s first standards for assessing fairness in AI, said Avinash Agrawal, deputy director general (international relations), DoT. 
 
Laying stake to satcom talks at ITU
  As part of its ongoing efforts to amplify its voice in the ITU’s policymaking, India will seek re-election to the ITU Council in 2026. The government has also announced the candidature of Revathi Mannepalli—who currently serves in a key ITU organ—for the post of director, Radiocommunication Bureau (BR) for the 2027–30 term. This move is pivotal to India’s satellite communication aspirations, as the BR processes applications for frequency assignments and satellite orbital slots and provides satellite coordination services.
 
As part of her current role on the ITU’s Radio Regulations Board (RRB), Revathi has helped countries reclaim satellite rights. In 2023, she won the RRB election with support from 139 out of 180 voting countries, following an extensive diplomatic campaign by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The RRB administers global frequency allocation and resolves disputes.
 
Revathi has nearly 30 years of experience in spectrum management, satellite coordination, and regulatory diplomacy. India has also proposed to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030, a year expected to be crucial for finalising global 6G and AI regulations.

Topics :Artificial intelligencetelecom policytelecom servicesDoT

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

