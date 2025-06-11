Home / Industry / News / India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

According to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd, coal import in April was up 9.48 per cent as against 22.79 MT in March 2025

Coal
The country's domestic coal production increased 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes in April (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's coal import dropped 4.4 per cent to 24.95 million tonnes (MT) in April.

The country imported 26.10 MT coal in the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd, coal import in April was up 9.48 per cent as against 22.79 MT in March 2025.

Of the total import in April, non-coking coal import stood at 15.90 MT against 17.40 MT imported in April last fiscal year. Coking coal import stood at 5.42 MT, against 4.97 MT imported in April 2024.

"Availability of surplus stock in the system has reduced buyers' appetite for imported materials, even as the seaborne prices have remained soft. This trend is likely to continue until such time as demand picks up before the festive season," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The country's domestic coal production increased 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes in April.

India's domestic coal output was 78.71 MT in the corresponding month of the preceding fiscal year.

"The overall coal production in India during April 2025 reached 81.57 MT (provisional), marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year," the coal ministry had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period, the filing added.

In the 2024-25 financial year, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tea exports from India rise 9.92% to 254.67 mn kg in 2024 on higher output

Govt to increase checks on quick commerce dark stores amid hygiene issues

Byju's offloads US assets at steep loss amid mounting financial crisis

India's state oil refiners may order tankers worth $600 mn for domestic use

Premium

Grasim: Investors bet on paints, ignore weakness in core business

Topics :coal industryIndia coal importCoal imports in IndiaCoal imports

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story