India's B2C ecommerce funding declines by one-third to $1.6 bn in 2026 YTD

Homegrown business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce companies raised $1.6 billion in equity funding across 356 rounds in 2026 year-to-date (YTD), down 33 per cent from $2.4 billion raised across 621 rounds in 2025, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.

The data showed that both funding and deal volumes declined, with late-stage and seed-stage funding nearly halving, while early-stage funding remained broadly stable in 2026 YTD compared with 2025.

Total funding reached $1.6 billion in 2026 YTD, with six rounds of $50 million or more contributing $399 million, or around 25 per cent of the total.

FS Life led the large funding rounds with $110 million, followed by Ultrahuman at $65 million, Yulu at $63 million, Snabbit at $56 million, FirstClub at $55 million and Nua at $50 million.

Early-stage funding reached $872 million in 2026 YTD, up 3 per cent from $846 million in 2025. In contrast, late-stage funding declined 51 per cent to $587 million from $1.2 billion, while seed-stage funding fell 50 per cent to $169 million from $339 million. Early-stage funding accounted for 54 per cent of total funding in 2026 YTD, with 97 rounds, compared with 125 rounds in 2025. Bengaluru-based companies raised $686 million in 2026 YTD, accounting for 43 per cent of the $1.6 billion raised during the period. Funding in the city was led by Ultrahuman, which raised $65 million and $48 million through two Series C rounds, followed by Yulu with $63 million.