India becomes second-largest wind market in 2025, just behind China: BNEF

India became the largest wind market outside China in 2025, surpassing the United States and Germany, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

The country commissioned a record 6.3 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbines in 2025, up 85 per cent from the previous year. This record wind capacity addition propelled turbine maker Adani Wind to the 15th position globally. Adani Green Energy deployed more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind turbines from its manufacturing division, Adani Wind, for a 30-gigawatt renewable energy park under construction in Khavda, located in Kutch district of Gujarat.

“The rise of multi-technology complex clean power auctions has been a key driver of India’s wind capacity growth,” said BNEF in its analysis. These auctions require developers to integrate two or more renewable technologies — solar, wind, and energy storage — to deliver round-the-clock power. A spillover of projects originally expected to be commissioned in 2024 but delayed due to grid connectivity constraints has also driven the surge in capacity additions in 2025.