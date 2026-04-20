APTEL orders DERC to liquidate ₹38,500 crore discom dues in 3 weeks

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), on Monday, rejected the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)’s plea, which sought three months’ time to clear dues of over ₹38,500 crore linked to power distribution utilities. The tribunal ordered DERC to issue an order within three weeks to liquidate the regulatory assets (RA) accumulated since 2007. The move, when implemented, may jack up power prices in the national capital.

"The commission has been delaying the liquidation of regulatory assets for one reason or the other, thereby permitting an increase in the amount of regulatory assets day by day, which would place additional burden upon the end consumers of electricity in the NCT of Delhi,” APTEL said in an order.