Why are Diet Coke cans unavailable and what's behind the supply crunch?

If your local shop or favourite delivery app has suddenly run out of Diet Coke, you are not alone. Across several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Diet Coke shelves have become unusually forlorn, driving consumers to social media to vent their frustration. What looks like a simple stock issue is actually a mix of supply chain disruptions, packaging shortages, and rising demand, all of which have coalesced into a perfect storm of sorts, leaving to Diet Coke unavailability.

What is happening on the ground?

Supermarket shelves in major metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad are running noticeably low on Diet Coke stocks, with the shortage visible enough to trigger online comparisons with past supply crises. At the same time, quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy, Instamart, and Zepto are also showing limited or no availability in several urban centres.

The key reasons behind the shortage 1. Shortage of cans The biggest disruption comes from a shortage of aluminium cans, which has directly affected production and distribution across the beverage industry. A key reason behind this is regulatory tightening under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which introduced stricter quality control norms for aluminium cans and related materials. In April 2025, aluminium cans were brought under mandatory BIS certification through a Quality Control Order (QCO), as part of India’s broader push to ensure product standardisation and reduce substandard imports. However, the rollout has slowed approvals for both domestic production and overseas sourcing, and manufacturers have faced delays in scaling output. Imports have also been held up due to compliance requirements, which has created a mismatch between supply and demand, especially at a time when consumption of canned beverages is rising sharply.

2. Rising demand is outpacing supply Demand for canned beverages has grown rapidly, driven by urban consumption patterns and on-the-go lifestyles. Slim cans and premium packaging have become increasingly popular among younger consumers, and this shift has put additional pressure on an already strained supply chain. As a result, even minor disruptions now lead to visible shortages on store shelves. 3. Import challenges and global pressures At the same time, global factors have made the situation more complex. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have disrupted shipping routes and increased freight costs, and this has delayed the import of aluminium cans and raw materials. The aluminium supply chain itself has been under pressure globally, with fluctuations in metal availability and pricing affecting how quickly cans can be produced and shipped.

Currency volatility has further added to the cost burden, while broader supply chain disruptions have made it difficult for companies to maintain steady inventory levels. Together, these factors have compounded the shortage, and they continue to limit how quickly supplies can stabilise. Moreover, the timing of the shortage has made its impact more visible. Summer is the peak consumption period for cold drinks, and demand typically surges across urban markets. Why this is not just about Diet Coke While Diet Coke has become the face of the shortage, the issue is far broader and reflects a wider strain across the beverage industry. The aluminium can crunch is affecting the entire ecosystem, and both soft drink and alcohol companies are feeling the pressure as packaging supplies tighten.

Many premium beer brands have increasingly shifted towards cans because they are easier to transport and appeal to younger consumers, but this popularity has now turned into a vulnerability. According to the Brewers Association of India (BAI), beer companies faced a shortfall of 120–130 million units of 500 ml cans in 2025, which highlights how severe the packaging crunch has already become. Limited availability of cans could restrict production volumes, which may lead to stock shortages in key urban markets where demand is highest. At the same time, rising input costs linked to sourcing and logistics could push companies to reconsider pricing, which may eventually be passed on to consumers.