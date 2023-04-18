Home / Industry / News / India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Hospitals to recover from sluggish Q3; diagnostics growth rate at pre-Covid levels

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Analysts view the revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growth for the pharmaceutical (pharma) sector to be in the 14-21 per cent range for the January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23). Sequentially, revenue growth is flat and they expect a marginal decline in Ebitda due to price control and field-force addition.
Domestic market growth is strong for the quarter at 11 per cent. Alkem Laboratories, Cipla, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are likely to be the headliners, say analysts at Nuvama Research.

In a relief to the sector, pharma companies have been allowed to take a maximum price hike of 12.12 per cent in 2023-24 for the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) portfolio, observes Kotak Institutional Securities.
“Over 2019-20 through 2021-22, pricing had contributed 400-500 basis points (bps) to Indian pharma market growth. We have witnessed a slightly higher contribution of 540 bps from pricing in FY23, aided by the previous year’s 10.8 per cent NLEM price hike amid prevailing input cost pressures,” it adds.

US sales have been a mixed bag.
While some like Zydus Lifesciences and Aurobindo Pharma have had satisfactory launches, the flu season benefit will subside for players like Ajanta Pharma, Lupin, etc.

Analysts say the import alert on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ (Sun Pharma’s) Halol plant will weigh on the specialty generic company’s numbers.
Sun Pharma’s US revenue is expected to decline sequentially, off the back of a dip in the generics business due to the Halol import alert. The specialty business, however, is expected to stay on an even keel.

“We expect the overall Ebitda margins at about 24 per cent, impacted partly by Halol remediation cost, consolidation of Concert Pharmaceuticals’ cost, and the information technology (IT) security incident remediation,” say Nuvama Research analysts.
Domestic business is likely to post a growth of 7 per cent, they say. This is attributable to drug price control, IT incident (security threat), and patent expiry of two big products licensed from Merck.

ICICIdirect analysts point out that the traction from the respiratory and anti-infective sales is likely to boost domestic market sales for the pharma industry.
“Domestic formulations (select pack) are expected to experience a jump of about 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY),” they say.

This is to be driven by significant traction from acute therapies like anti-infectives, respiratory, pain and analgesics due to the flu season, incremental chronic disease prevalence, new product introduction, medical representatives, geographical expansion, and growing patient awareness campaigns by pharma companies, they add.
As for hospitals, Q4FY23 is expected to be better than a seasonally weak third quarter (October-December).

Fortis Healthcare and Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) are likely to report good numbers, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is likely to deviate from the positive trend and log lower occupancy, given the long festival weekends in January.
“We expect around 200-bps improvement in quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)  occupancy in Fortis Healthcare, steady average revenue per occupied bed, and HCG to report its best quarter,” say analysts at Nuvama Research.

For Apollo, however, its pharmacy business is expected to sustain the growth momentum.
“In diagnostics, we see a sequential uptick, about 5 per cent similar to pre-Covid levels, mainly volume-led. We do not build in significant Covid contribution, and expect SRL Diagnostics to underperform,” says Nuvama Research.

It adds that for Dr Lal PathLabs, non-pandemic revenue is expected to increase 18 per cent YoY due to a low base (excluding Suburban Diagnostics revenue), but 4 per cent QoQ (in line with pre-Covid years).

Topics :Pharma sectorEBITDApharmaceutical firms

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

