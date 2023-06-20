Home / Industry / News / India clears $2.7 bn Micron chip testing plant ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Micron's plant is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat and the government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees, said official

Reuters
Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
India's cabinet has approved a $2.7 billion plan by Micron Technology to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. this week, a senior government source told Reuters.
 
Micron's plant is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat and the government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees ($1.34 billion), the Indian official added. He declined to be identified ahead of a planned announcement during Modi's U.S. trip.
 
Spokespeople for Micron and the Indian government, including its technology ministry, did not respond to requests for comment.

Narendra Modi United States semiconductor

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

