IndiGo, which aims to double in size by 2030, grew its fleet from 100 in 2016 to over 300 now, according to data compiled from its investor presentations.

The airline, which had 106 planes as of March 2016, saw the highest capacity addition in FY19 and FY20. In those two years, IndiGo made a net addition of 58 and 45 aircraft respectively. This period also saw the closure of Jet Airways in April 2019, resulting in higher growth followed by Covid-19-induced disruptions, starting March 2020.

IndiGo shrank in size in FY22 as it restructured its fleet, returning more of its older Airbus A320Ceo planes to drive lower maintenance and fuel expenses (see chart). As of March 2022 its fleet stood at 275 (compared to 285 a year earlier). This March the aircraft count was 304. Currently IndiGo has 312 planes.

Doubling the fleet size to 600 planes in the next seven years would mean the airline would be making a net addition of over 40 aircraft each year. This would also require it to enhance its engineering and operational capabilities.

IndiGo’s chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said that the latest aircraft order of 500 aircraft will help the airline secure its future and gives it a planning horizon of ten years.

“One should never confuse short-term challenges with long-term opportunities,” Elbers said, referring to the large young population of India which aspires for a career in aviation. “We have a good (pilot) cadet programme. We are also proud to have the largest percentage of female pilots in the world. By placing this order now we can precisely start planning our pilot needs going forward,” Elbers said on Monday.

He added that the airline is also developing in-house aircraft maintenance capabilities having opened a second aircraft hangar in Bengaluru last year.







Aircraft March 2019 “We will speak with Airbus about how to precisely organise (maintenance of a large number of planes)…We have the benefit of time. We are not rushing into something. We continue to build,” Elbers added.

March 2020 March 2021

March 2022 March 2023

Airbus A320Ceo 130

123 100

41 21

Airbus A320Neo 71

100 120

143 162

Airbus A321Neo 01

14 39

56 79

A321 freighter -

- -

- 02

ATR-72 15

25 26

35 39

Boeing 777 damp lease -

- -

- 01

Total 217

262 285

275 304



