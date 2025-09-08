Home / Industry / News / Driven by record M&A volumes, India deal activity hit $15.9 bn in August

Driven by record M&A volumes, India deal activity hit $15.9 bn in August

M&A deals in India during the month were led by Schneider Electric and Tata Motors' cross-border acquisitions, pushing M&A volumes to record, while PE activity moderated in value

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha
M&A activity touched a record 89 deals worth $11.4 billion, the highest monthly value since June 2022. Representative Picture
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India recorded $15.9 billion worth of transactions in August, led by two major cross-border acquisitions, according to Grant Thornton Bharat’s latest Dealtracker report. The activity marked a three per cent rise in volumes but a marginal three per cent decline in value compared to July.
 
Excluding capital-market deals, mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) transactions totalled $13.2 billion across 212 deals, up seven per cent in volume and 46 per cent in value from the previous month.
 
“August witnessed significant deal activity — record M&A volumes, landmark cross-border transactions, and a strong IPO market reaffirm India’s position as a resilient and attractive investment destination,” said Shanthi Vijetha, partner, growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.
 
Schneider, TaMo led record M&A volumes
 
M&A activity touched a record 89 deals, worth $11.4 billion — the highest monthly value since June 2022. Nearly 90 per cent of this came from two transactions: Schneider Electric’s $6.35 billion purchase of a 35 per cent stake in Schneider Electric India, and Tata Motors’ $3.78 billion acquisition of Italy’s Iveco SPA. Domestic deals accounted for 79 per cent of volumes, while cross-border deals contributed 95 per cent of value.
 
PE steady despite lower value
 
Private equity deals extended their growth streak since June, with 123 transactions worth $1.8 billion. Though values dropped 10 per cent month-on-month, volumes held steady as investors preferred smaller bets.
 
Retail and consumer sectors led in number of deals, while banking and financial services topped in value at $528 million. Large-ticket investments included 360 One Asset’s $279 million infusion into Brookfield Properties’ Bluegrass Business Park and Rising Sun Holdings’ $174 million investment in Poonawalla Fincorp.
 
Manufacturing tops sectoral values
 
Among sectors, manufacturing led values, driven by Schneider Electric’s acquisition, followed by automotive, boosted by Tata Motors’ outbound deal — the largest ever in the sector. Information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) ranked third with transactions such as Wipro’s $375 million purchase of Harman DTS and Infosys’ $151 million investment in Versent.
 
Banking and financial services saw volumes more than double from July, while activity in pharmaceuticals, health care and real estate moderated.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's oil demand growth set to outpace China in 2025: Trafigura

India's nationwide rollout of E20 ethanol fuel sparks confusion, panic

Premium

US, UAE boost oil flows to India amid Trump's tariff pressure on Russia

Premium

Trump supporters' bid to block IT outsourcing puts jobs, growth at risk

Urban households choosing ecommerce for festive buying may increase 115%

Topics :Merger and AcquisitionIndian industrymergers and acquisitions

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story