India’s drone companies are stepping up efforts to indigenise capabilities across the value chain as the government pushes for domestic manufacturing and industry leaders warn that geopolitical tensions could disrupt supplies of critical components from foreign suppliers.

The push comes as the industry is projected to generate around $11 billion in revenue by FY2030-31, according to the Drone Federation India (DFI). However, the country continues to depend heavily on imports for key components such as flight controllers, navigation modules, motors and battery cells.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, drone startup founders called for a stronger domestic supply chain and deeper collaboration among industry participants. However, they cautioned that indigenisation should focus on technological capabilities, product quality and performance rather than merely shifting component manufacturing to India.

A white paper recently released by DFI highlights India's dependence on imports for critical drone components and makes 22 policy recommendations to strengthen domestic capabilities. The DFI report estimates that 80-90 per cent of flight controllers used in Indian drones are imported. The dependence is even higher for global navigation satellite system (GNSS) modules, with 90-95 per cent sourced from overseas. Imports account for 70-80 per cent of brushless motors used in the industry. China accounts for approximately 94 per cent of global permanent magnet production, which forms the core of brushless motors, the report said. “China’s export controls on drone parts from 1 September 2024 and on rare earth magnets from 4 April 2025 showed how quickly that supply can be cut,” the DFI paper said.

On October 19, 2026, China extended export controls to autopilots, radios, motors and speed controllers, with the restrictions scheduled to take effect from November 18, it added. Smit Shah, president of DFI, warned that countries supplying critical components could suspend shipments during a conflict, potentially disrupting India's ability to manufacture and deploy drones. “If you don’t get components you cannot build products, if you can’t build products you cannot fight the war,” Shah told Business Standard. He said the objective was to reduce dependence on potentially adversarial countries as well as other foreign suppliers, eventually moving towards complete indigenisation. Dr Parithi Govindaraju, founder and chief executive officer of Bengaluru-based Okulo Aerospace, said indigenisation remained one of the biggest challenges for Indian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developers.

Okulo designs and manufactures solar-electric hybrid UAVs for long-endurance surveillance and data collection. While companies have been encouraged to move away from Chinese suppliers, sourcing alternatives are limited to a handful of countries. Although developers would prefer to procure components domestically, India's manufacturing ecosystem for specialised drone technologies is still at an early stage. “The supply chain is highly constricted,” Govindaraju said. He said Indian companies developing subsystems and technologies needed to strengthen domestic supply chains and encourage deeper engagement across the industry. Despite the current limitations, Govindaraju said India had considerable scientific capabilities. Developing niche technologies requires customised sensors and computing architectures, which are available in only a few countries. Okulo Aerospace is among a handful of companies globally working on such technologies, he said.

Vamshi Bharadwaj M V, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yaanendriya, said building a sovereign supply chain for critical drone components was becoming increasingly important amid geopolitical restrictions. Yaanendriya, a deep-tech startup incubated at ARTPARK, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, develops high-performance sensing and navigation systems for autonomous and intelligent platforms. The company initially sourced sensors from large global manufacturers and developed algorithms to improve their performance, delivering greater value to customers at a lower cost. However, as it moved towards high-accuracy and high-precision systems, access to critical components became a challenge. While demand for these systems exists, restrictions on essential components make it difficult for domestic companies to meet customer requirements, Bharadwaj said.

He said India was in a unique position because companies could not always source components from some of the world's largest manufacturers. This made it necessary to develop not only critical components domestically but also the supporting technologies and systems. Yaanendriya is working on designs that are independent of restricted foreign technologies, with the potential to serve markets in Africa and Southeast Asia. While algorithms can improve the performance of less-precise sensing components in certain applications, indigenous sensing technologies become critical for defence requirements, he said. The company has therefore started developing accelerometers and gyroscopes, two components that have become difficult to source from certain countries because of supply-chain restrictions.

Bharadwaj said building an indigenous ecosystem required developing a domestic knowledge base rather than simply assembling or sourcing individual components. This would require several companies to contribute to different parts of the technology ecosystem over time, he added. Naman Pushp, founder of Airbound, said the debate around indigenisation often focused on manufacturing computers, flight controllers, frames and motors in India without giving adequate attention to product quality. Bengaluru-based Airbound is developing lightweight autonomous aircraft for deliveries. In August 2026, it raised $37 million in a Series A funding round led by Greenoaks, with participation from investors including DoorDash and Lachy Groom. The company also signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh to develop a three-city drone delivery network, which it plans to scale to 10,000 daily flights supporting retail, e-commerce and healthcare deliveries across the region.

Airbound combines advances in autonomy and materials science to develop transport aircraft designed to weigh less than the payload they carry. The company said it had completed more than 1,000 autonomous flights with zero mission failures in partnership with Narayana Health. These flights transport diagnostic samples between healthcare facilities, reducing delivery times from hours to minutes. Pushp said Airbound's approach was to develop high-quality motors, flight controllers and propellers, ensuring that every component worked together to deliver the best possible product. He said geopolitical developments had not significantly changed the company's approach, as it had pursued vertical integration from the beginning, with the aim of owning its entire technology stack and manufacturing components in-house.