India has grown into a rice-producing powerhouse, thanks to crop-science advances and subsidies designed decades ago to keep the nation fed.

It's also generated a growing rice surplus - much of it exported - even as India's government shoulders the rising cost of subsidies.

A Reuters review of federal government communications with states and interviews with 10 officials and more than a dozen scientists show rising concern in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration about the fiscal strain of subsidising rice that's feeding people abroad as well as Indians at home.

Rice ​subsidies make up more than two-thirds of India's federal food subsidy bill, which has more than doubled in a decade to ₹2.28 trillion ($24.1 billion) in 2025/26.

"In effect, we are using taxpayers' money to ​subsidise foreign consumers," said Ashok Gulati, an agricultural economist and former government adviser on crop prices. He said the surplus was being "dumped on global markets at prices that undercut competitors." Even as poor rains due to El Nino are expected to deliver a lower Indian harvest in 2026/27, ‌ample stocks mean the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) still forecasts Indian exports rising in the next two years. The surplus stems in part from new rice varieties that have opened up swathes of flood-prone east India to reliable cultivation, helping boost national output by 50% in a decade to a record 154 million tons in 2025/26 - outstripping domestic consumption of 107 million tons in the nation of 1.4 billion people.

The rise has been supported by a federal rice subsidy system since the mid-1960s, when India struggled to feed itself. More recently, state governments have also offered so-called bonuses on top of the federal minimum price, lifting output further. In 1965, the government told Indians to go without dinner one day a week because of inadequate harvests. Now, exports have doubled in a decade to 22.3 million tons in 2025, Indian grain accounts for 40% of the global rice trade and there is barely enough storage for the rising stocks. "We have run out of space," said Navin Aggarwal, a private miller in Cuttack, in the east Indian state of Odisha, where production has surged. "We have been waiting for government agencies to lift the rice they have already bought from us."

'UNFAIR COMPETITION' Under the subsidy system, the federal government sets a Minimum Support Price for rice each year, taking account of inputs ranging from labour to fertiliser costs, giving farmers an incentive to grow the grain. Rice-producing states often offer an additional sum on top, making rice more profitable. The resulting surpluses have led to rising tensions between India's federal government and state administrations over those state bonuses, which add to rice overproduction and squeeze out crops, such as oilseeds and pulses, that need to be imported. One senior federal food ministry official told Reuters that rice-producing states continue to pressure the ministry to buy more rice, calling the situation "exasperating".

Political tensions stretch beyond India. As India's exports climb, rival producers from Thailand and Vietnam to the United States have voiced growing frustration. US President Donald Trump in December accused India of "dumping", or selling rice below cost. New Delhi, which is negotiating a trade deal with Washington, dismissed the charge, saying it sold expensive premium basmati rice to the ‌US. Trade body USA Rice said in April "unfair competition from bad actors like India" threatened US sales. A USDA spokesperson told Reuters in a statement that Washington had "long raised concerns" about India's rice subsidy. US trade, commerce and White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Thailand, meanwhile, appealed for cooperation with India and Vietnam in 2025 to stop prices falling and, in October, Bangkok said India's large stocks added to pressure on Thai exporters. Indian rice sells at a discount of about $110 a ton to benchmark Thai rice, which was trading around $497 per ton in mid-November. Thai and Vietnamese officials did not respond to requests for comment. India's finance, agriculture, food and trade ministries also did not reply. 'WE GROW MORE RICE THAN WE CAN EAT' India's rice revolution has been fuelled by the Swarna-SUB1 grain, released for commercial use in 2009 by Indian researchers who combined the flood-tolerant FR13A variety with the widely used Swarna variety, known for high yields.

Most rice production traditionally came from north and northwest India, in states such as Punjab and Haryana. Now, the new variety has transformed harvests in flood-prone east India. Chandramohan Yadav farms in the eastern state of Bihar. His village of Sisonee is near the Kosi River, known as the "River of Sorrows" for its devastating deluges. "There were years when we barely grew enough rice to feed our family, and sometimes the floods wiped out the entire harvest," he said. "Now, we grow more rice than we can eat." Production in Bihar surged 182% in the past 15 years to 8.75 million tons in 2025/26. In neighbouring Odisha, it rose 50% to 10.2 million tons.

Researchers are working on combining flood ​and drought tolerance into a single grain, helping farmers dependent on unpredictable monsoon rains, said Rameswar Sah, a senior scientist at state-run ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute. New varieties are expected to add at least 10 million tons to output over the next five years, according to estimates cited by ‌two scientists and two government officials. A report by top government advisory body NITI Aayog, seen by Reuters, forecast total output would reach 171 million tons by 2036. But domestic demand would only rise to 110 million tons. Faced with a growing surplus, the government has directed some rice towards ethanol production. But government rice stocks continue to climb, reaching a record 55.47 million tons on October 1, more than four times the target.

The federal food ministry said in September, in a document seen by Reuters, the government planned to add 13.1 million tons of storage capacity to address a "growing mismatch between procurement and ​offtake and regional imbalances." Bhagwant Mann, chief minister of Punjab, urged ‌the federal government in a September 29 letter to move 600,000 tons of government-bought rice harvested last year out of local storage to other warehouses - or risk a delay in buying the new harvest that could spark "unrest" among farmers. STATE BONUSES IN GOVERNMENT CROSSHAIRS Farmers in India, where agriculture employs more than 40% of the workforce, have opposed ‌any move to trim subsidies. A protest in 2020 and 2021 against farm laws that farmers feared would end the federal Minimum Support Price prompted the government to repeal the laws in November 2021.

Reluctant to adjust the federal subsidy, the government has tried to stop state bonuses. It has made little headway, as state governments fear a backlash from farmers at the ballot box if they rein in the handouts. The federal food ministry approached the finance ministry three times in the past two years urging it to stop states from offering bonuses, three government sources said. In a ‌January 9 letter seen by Reuters, the ​finance ministry's Department ​of Expenditure urged states to align incentives with national priorities to grow other crops and said water-intensive rice was straining groundwater resources. Importing oilseeds and pulses cost India $22.7 billion in 2025, up 120% in the past decade, while rice exports earned $12 billion, trade ministry data shows.