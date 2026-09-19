India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Saturday said the association plans to organise the first edition of the Bharat Electronics Manufacturing and Export Summit (BEMES), a national electronics manufacturing and export event in February 2027.

“Many of you must be wondering why we've not had a national electronic manufacturing and export show for electronics and the supply chain. Well, that is going to happen very soon,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairperson of the industry body.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Industry Synergy for National Priorities', Mohindroo said discussions are underway to organise three national-level events – BEMES, Semicon, and the Indian Mobile Congress – concurrently to create stronger synergies among the associations.

Rajoo Goel, director general of the Electronic Industries Association of India (Elcina), however, said that this “may or may not be necessarily the best thing to bring everything together", equating the attempt to “putting all your eggs in one basket". On enhancing collaboration among electronics associations, Ashok Chandak, president of SEMI India, an semiconductor manufacturing industry body that also organises Semicon, and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), said that associations need to look at each other with a non-competitive approach. Chandak added that although collaborations are happening, they are not fully visible. “From a national agenda perspective, various associations are the dots, they must be connected properly so the holistic approach addresses the national agenda seamlessly,” he said.