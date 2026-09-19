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India to host first national electronics, export summit in Feb: ICEA head

ICEA plans the inaugural Bharat Electronics Manufacturing and Export Summit in February 2027, while industry bodies debate whether major electronics events should be held together

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This
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Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
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India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Saturday said the association plans to organise the first edition of the Bharat Electronics Manufacturing and Export Summit (BEMES), a national electronics manufacturing and export event in February 2027.
 
“Many of you must be wondering why we've not had a national electronic manufacturing and export show for electronics and the supply chain. Well, that is going to happen very soon,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairperson of the industry body.
 
Speaking at a session titled ‘Industry Synergy for National Priorities', Mohindroo said discussions are underway to organise three national-level events – BEMES, Semicon, and the Indian Mobile Congress – concurrently to create stronger synergies among the associations.
 
Rajoo Goel, director general of the Electronic Industries Association of India (Elcina), however, said that this “may or may not be necessarily the best thing to bring everything together", equating the attempt to “putting all your eggs in one basket".
 
On enhancing collaboration among electronics associations, Ashok Chandak, president of SEMI India, an semiconductor manufacturing industry body that also organises Semicon, and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), said that associations need to look at each other with a non-competitive approach. Chandak added that although collaborations are happening, they are not fully visible.
 
“From a national agenda perspective, various associations are the dots, they must be connected properly so the holistic approach addresses the national agenda seamlessly,” he said.
 
He also proposed a coordination panel committee to strengthen synergy among industry bodies that could conduct monthly or quarterly meetings to look at the challenges as well as opportunities available to enable the bodies to work together.
 
“Let's not think about whether somebody is jumping in somebody's turf or whether there is a place for me or not. There is a place for everyone,” he said.
 
Meanwhile, Ajit Manocha, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of SEMI, said that a permanent steering committee could be created to allow industry body leaders to deliberate on events like Semicon India.
 
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Topics :Bharat ElectronicsElectronics manufacturingElectronics industryNational electronics policy

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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