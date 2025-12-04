Home / Industry / News / India should shift focus to flex fuel after E20 rollout, says Toyota

India should shift focus to flex fuel after E20 rollout, says Toyota

Toyota's India head says the country should now push flex-fuel vehicles, calling for lower taxes and pricing support as E20 stabilises and higher blends prove impractical for legacy fleets

Toyota
Flex-fuel vehicles can operate on petrol as well as high-ethanol blends, typically up to 100 per cent ethanol (E100). Currently, no company — including Toyota — has launched a flex-fuel vehicle in India (Photo: Reuters)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
After mandating E20 fuel for vehicles across India, the country must now focus on promoting flex fuel — which contains at least 85 per cent ethanol — by reducing the effective tax on flex-fuel vehicles and ensuring that flex fuel is priced lower than petrol at pumps across the country, Vikram Gulati, country head of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), said on Thursday.
 
What are flex-fuel vehicles and why haven’t they launched in India yet? 
Flex-fuel vehicles can operate on petrol as well as high-ethanol blends, typically up to 100 per cent ethanol (E100). Currently, no company — including Toyota — has launched a flex-fuel vehicle in India, as these models are more expensive than comparable petrol-run vehicles.
 
What taxation issues does Toyota want addressed? 
“With compensation cess going away on September 22 (due to GST rate rationalisation), there is difference in GST only on the basis of the size of vehicles in India. Small cars (less than four metres) are at 18 per cent and large cars are at 40 per cent for all technologies. Only battery electric vehicles continue to sit at five per cent slab. For all other clean energy technologies, there will have to be some mechanism that the government will have to think about so that it can create merit-based taxation for clean technologies,” he said.
 
Asked whether flex-fuel or strong-hybrid vehicles should be placed in the five per cent GST slab, he added, “There are multiple options that the government can look at… some mechanism has to be found to treat clean technologies on the basis of merit.” In essence, the effective tax rate on such vehicles must come down.
 
Why must flex fuel be priced lower than petrol? 
When a vehicle is run on E100, there is loss in fuel efficiency because the energy density of ethanol is lower by 26–27 per cent. “It is an additional disadvantage for flex fuel. Therefore, in Brazil, there is a law that states that ethanol would be 33 per cent less in terms of price as compared to their monofuel, which is E30 now,” he said, adding that India must also consider similar measures.
 
Why not move gradually to E27 or E30? 
India mandated E20 fuel compatibility for all new petrol-powered vehicles starting in 2023. Gulati said that as India has stabilised at the E20 mandate, moving to blends like E27 or E30 is neither feasible nor necessary, and the focus should instead shift directly to flex-fuel vehicles.
 
He said global experience shows that once a country stabilises at a certain blend — E20 in India’s case — the next step is transitioning to flex-fuel vehicles. “The automotive industry, the government and all other stakeholders… are saying that the way ahead now is creating flex fuel and boosting flex fuel-run vehicles,” Gulati said.
 
What technical considerations come with higher blends? 
Gulati added that India has taken a calibrated approach to increasing ethanol content. ARAI conducted pan-industry testing in 2021 to assess the impact of E20 on legacy vehicles, confirming it would not harm them. In 2023, the government mandated E20 compatibility for new vehicles, and in April 2025, the industry transitioned to BS-VI Phase-II norms.
 
However, moving beyond E20 requires extensive testing. “To introduce any higher blend of fuel, you will need to do a study,” he said, adding that it is difficult to go significantly beyond E20 because impact on the existing fleet’s fuel efficiency must be considered. While blends such as E25, E27 or E30 are theoretically possible, repeated development, testing and homologation of new vehicles for every blend are impractical, and the large population of legacy vehicles cannot be ignored.

Topics: Company News, Toyota vehicles, Fuel, Government

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

