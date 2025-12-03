India e-2W registrations cross 1.18 million; TVS leads, Ola slips in Nov

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s electric two-wheeler (e-2W) market continued its steady expansion in 2025, with cumulative registrations crossing 1.18 million units between January and November, up from 1.07 million units in the same period last year.

Why did registrations fall in November after October’s festive high?

In November, there was a three per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in registrations after the October festive high. On a month-on-month basis, the fall was sharper, at 17 per cent. Cumulatively, the first 11 months have seen 10 per cent growth in volumes, and analysts expect the calendar year to end with 8-10 per cent growth as the base grows.

What is weighing on e-2W volumes, despite year-to-date growth? Anurag Singh, advisor, Primus Partners, pointed out that production constraints related to the rare earth magnet shortage has ailed the industry for a few months and continues to affect production numbers. “Moreover, as larger players like Ola have not done good volumes in the recent months owing to multiple factors, that has dragged the overall industry volumes,” he said, adding that, in his personal opinion, with early adopters of EVs having bought their vehicles, there is a larger preference for ICE vehicles now. What does Vahan data show about the leaders in January–November 2025?

Data from the Vahan portal, as of December 1, shows clear dominance by legacy OEMs during the 11-month period, even as newer players saw sharp shifts in momentum. Final Vahan data is being collated, and the final numbers may change slightly. TVS Motor emerged as the market leader for the January–November period, registering 272,874 e-2Ws, the highest among all manufacturers. The company also topped monthly sales in November. Bajaj Auto retained the second position cumulatively, with 250,366 units registered in the first 11 months of the year, reinforcing the growing strength of its Chetak-led electric portfolio. How close are Ola Electric and Ather Energy in the race for third place?

Among newer-age EV specialists, Ola Electric held on to third place on a cumulative basis, with 190,088 registrations between January and November, though the gap to competitors narrowed significantly. Ather Energy followed closely with 183,163 units, leaving a difference of less than 7,000 vehicles between the two by the end of November. What changed in the November rankings among leading OEMs? November data highlighted a notable reshuffling in monthly rankings. Total industry registrations stood at 116,849 units, the second-highest monthly volume recorded this year. TVS led the month with 30,309 units, translating to around 26 per cent market share. Bajaj followed with 25,526 units, while Ather Energy ranked third with 20,323 registrations.

In a significant development, Hero MotoCorp’s Vida brand surged to fourth place in November, registering 12,199 units and overtaking Ola Electric for the first time in monthly sales. Ola Electric registered 8,400 units in November, marking a 71 per cent year-on-year decline from 29,322 units sold in November 2024. What does the narrowing gap signal for competition in the segment? Despite the weak November showing, Ola continues to stay marginally ahead of Ather on a cumulative basis for the January–November period. However, the narrowing gap signals intensifying competition among the top four players. Electric Two Wheeler Registrations Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Total CY2025 98,425 76,717 131,452 92,531 101,058 106,053 103,600 105,106 104,955 144,625 116,849 1,181,371 CY2024 82,153 82,747 140,351 65,666 77,330 80,002 107,658 89,078 90,549 140,225 119,996 1,075,755 % change (YoY) 20% -7% -6% 41% 31% 33% -4% 18% 16% 3% -3% 10% Overall, the January–November data underscores a clear trend: legacy two-wheeler manufacturers TVS and Bajaj are now firmly leading India’s electric two-wheeler market, while newer EV-focused OEMs battle slowing demand, sharper competition and shifting consumer preferences as the segment matures.