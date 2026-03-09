India's inter-regional transmission capacity to reach 143 GW by 2027: Govt

The country's inter-regional transmission capacity will be increased to 143 GW by 2027 and 168 GW by 2032 to ensure reliable power flow across the regions, Parliament was informed on Monday.

At present, there is no transmission constraint existing at the national level, and the inter-regional transmission capacity stood at 120 GW as of December 2025, Union Minister Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The capacity of the National Grid is expanded on a continuous basis, commensurate with the growth in electricity generation and electricity demand. The inter-regional transmission capacity will be increased to 143 GW by 2027 and further to 168 GW by 2032, the Minister of State for Power told the Upper House.