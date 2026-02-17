Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / India invested $13 bn in distributed solar, adding 35 GW in 15 months

India invested $13 bn in distributed solar, adding 35 GW in 15 months

Over half of India's 35 GW distributed renewable energy capacity was built in just 15 months, driven by $13 bn in investments under PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, officials said

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects
premium
India has invested over $13 billion in rooftop solar and farm pump schemes, driving a sharp jump in distributed renewable capacity and cutting power costs for consumers and farmers. | Image: Bloomberg
Nandini KeshariSudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India has invested over $13 billion to ramp up capacity creation in two flagship schemes in the distributed solar power sector, including the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) for rooftop solarisation and the PM-KUSUM scheme for the solarisation of agricultural pump sets.
 
This mega investment push, along with technology adoption at the consumer level, has ensured an exponential jump in capacity. “More than half of the country's distributed renewable energy (DRE) capacity of around 35 GW was set up in the past 15 months alone,” the power ministry’s Joint Secretary J V N Subramanyam said.
 
Speaking at a panel discussion at the India AI Impact Summit here, he said AI integration in energy systems will boost the implementation of the India Energy Stack (IES), creating a game-changing intervention for the further growth of the DRE sector. “In the next 2–3 years, AI and renewable energy convergence would cause the overall cost of power to consumers to fall, industrial competitiveness to increase and will make the grids ready for energy transition,” Subramanyam added.
 
At a separate event in Mumbai, referring to the two solar schemes, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said rooftop solar installations in the country will reach 1 crore in the next two years, helping generate 30 GW of power. He said India is set to cross the milestone of 30 lakh beneficiary households under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana this week, marking a major step in scaling distributed rooftop solar across the country.
 
“Through the implementation of the PM-KUSUM, energy cost has come down to Rs 3 from the earlier Rs 8 in Maharashtra,” Joshi said, speaking at the Mumbai Climate Week today. He also announced that 1 lakh pumps would be sanctioned to Maharashtra under the scheme.
 
The minister highlighted that through flagship schemes such as PM-KUSUM and the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, farmers and households are becoming active participants in the clean energy transition, transforming from consumers to energy producers. He also called for the involvement of the private sector and startups in Maharashtra to find solutions for grid stability as renewable deployment increases.
 
Joshi also said that under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India has set a new benchmark in green hydrogen pricing, with discovered prices falling to Rs 279 per kg. He said the latest discovery of globally competitive green ammonia pricing has reinforced India’s leadership in emerging clean fuel markets.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IBBI proposes new norms to strengthen CoC oversight and transparency

AI Impact Summit: Age-based social media curbs on table, says Vaishnaw

Hyderabad strengthens role as MNC hub for AI, life sciences and GCC growth

India doesn't need hand-down versions of AI products: Intel's Viswanathan

Supreme Court flags rising use of unverified AI inputs in court filings

Topics :Power Sectorenergy sectorIndustry News

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story