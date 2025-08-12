Home / Industry / News / India investing billions of dollars in research ecosystem: PM Modi

Addressing the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai via video link, Modi also said that in India, tradition meets innovation

Modi, Narendra Modi
The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual competition in astronomy and astrophysics for secondary school students. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
India is investing billions of dollars in the research ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, adding that the country believes in the power of international collaboration.

Addressing the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai via video link, Modi also said that in India, tradition meets innovation.  India has one of the world's highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh. At 4500 metres above sea level, it is close enough to shake hands with the stars, Modi said.

ALSO READ: India committed to peaceful resolution in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi

India believes in the power of international collaboration, the PM said. On India's accomplishments in science, Modi said, We were the first to successfully land near the Moon's south pole.  The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual competition in astronomy and astrophysics for secondary school students. The 18th IOAA is being held at Mumbai from August 11 to 21.  The event is organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, an autonomous institution under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy, as well as a Deemed University.  ALSO READ: Zelenskyy urges India to limit Russia energy exports; PM Modi responds

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiResearchMarkets

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

